Miami Dolphins fans and fantasy football managers felt a moment of panic when they saw star wide receiver Tyreek Hill pop up on the team's Wednesday injury report due to a hip issue. Dolphins fans then began to fear the worst when they heard quarterback Tua Tagovailoa answering a hypothetical question by saying that Hill would return “somewhere down the line.”

Alas, one could almost hear the collective sigh of relief from Miami Gardens on Thursday when Hill returned to practice in a limited fashion, then again on Friday afternoon when Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told the media he expects the speedy wideout to be a “full go” against the New England Patriots in Week 8, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

Tyreek Hill injury status update

McDaniel added that Hill had a “phenomenal practice” on Thursday, with Wolfe reporting that the dynamic receiver practiced with his usual “high-intensity cutting” while running routes and catching passes.

Hill then reassured Dolphins fans even more with his comments on Thursday, as he said ‘he's good” and indicated that he'll play on Sunday against the Patriots.

But that's not all Hill did, as he couldn't pass up an opportunity to troll the masses for his absence from practice on Wednesday.

Tyreek Hill trolls fans with mom joke

Hill joked with reporters that his absence from Wednesday's practice was not due to injury, but was a scheme designed to give him plenty of attention because his mom wasn't speaking to him.

“I just wanted some attention man, because my mom wouldn’t talk to me so I needed some attention from somebody.”

Well, that's one way to go about it! In all seriousness, Hill was likely just downplaying the hip injury as anything serious, using the joke as a means to give writers another story.

Is the Dolphins WR's injury serious?

It certainly doesn't appear to be. Wolfe reports that Hill did have a “slight tweak” of his hip, but that, as the star receiver and head coach have indicated, it's not anything to worry about moving forward.

That's great news for the Dolphins offense, which has led the NFL in yards and points per game through seven weeks of action.

Miami has been powered by the speed of Hill, who ranks first in the league in receiving yards and touchdowns and third in receptions en route to a potentially historic season.

Hill told reporters before the season that he intended to break the single season receiving yards record, held by former Detroit Lions wide receiver and NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson.

Well, Hill is currently on pace to shatter the record in the Dolphins' receiver-friendly offense.

So long as he stays healthy, Hill could rewrite the history books this season for Miami.