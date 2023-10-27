The New England Patriots will look to earn a season-series split as they visit South Florida to face the Miami Dolphins. We're here to share our NFL odds series, making a Patriots-Dolphins prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills 29-25 in a thrilling showdown that went down to the very wire. Initially, they built a 10-0 lead early and then led 13-3 at the half. But they let the Bills storm back and trailed 25-22. Ultimately, the Pats won the game with 15 seconds left, thanks to a touchdown pass from Mac Jones to Mike Gesicki for the win. Jones finished with 272 yards passing with two touchdowns. Additionally, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed nine times for 34 yards while fetching six receptions for 51 yards. Ezekiel Elliot rushed 11 times for 31 yards and a score. Also, Kendrick Bourne had six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. Demario Douglas had four catches for 54 yards. Significantly, the Patriots went 4 for 9 on third-down conversions. But the defense forced two turnovers.

The Dolphins lost 31-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Originally, it was a competitive game after the first quarter, as it was 3-3. The Eagles started to pull away, leading 17-3 in the second quarter. However, the Fins got back in the game because of a touchdown from Tyreek Hill. Then, Jerome Baker took a pick-6 in the third to knot the game. But the Eagles once again pulled away because of touchdowns by AJ Brown and Kenneth Gainwell.

The Dolphins lead the all-time series 61-55. Additionally, the Fins won the Week 1 game 24-17 at Foxboro. The Dolphins are 5-2 in the last seven games and have also won three straight at home against the Pats.

Here are the Patriots-Dolphins NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

New England Patriots: +9.5 (-110)

Miami Dolphins: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 46.5 (-115)

Under: 46.5 (-105)

How to Watch Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 8

Time: 1:01 PM ET/10:01 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

The Patriots finally found some offense last weekend after sputtering over the previous few weeks. Now, they hope they can keep thee momentum going as they head into a tough environment. It all starts with the offense and creating a good game plan.

Jones has passed for 1,480 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. Thus, he hopes to build on last weekend. Stevenson has rushed 87 times for 268 yards and two touchdowns while catching 23 passes for 162 yards. Meanwhile, Elliot has rushed 60 times for 224 yards and two scores. Bourne has 34 catches for 370 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, tight end Hunter Henry has 20 receptions for 210 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense continues to produce despite some hiccups. Significantly, Christian Barmore has 12 solo tackles and two sacks. Jabrill Peppers has tallied 29 solo tackles and one interception. Also, Ja'Whaun Bentley has 21 solo tackles with one sack and one interception. Kyle Dugger has 31 solo tackles, while Myles Bryant has notched 29 solo tackles and one sack.

The Patriots will cover the spread if Jones can limit mistakes. Then, the Dolphins must prevent Hill and Jaylen Waddle from destroying them through the air.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

The Dolphins have an explosive offense that can score at any given moment. Yet, the offense has struggled against the better teams. Luckily for them, they will face the Patriots this week. But they still are facing a competent defense that can make waves.

Tua Tagovailoa has passed for 2,092 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Now, he hopes to bounce back from last weekend's uneven performance. Raheem Mostert has rushed 84 times for 474 yards and nine touchdowns while catching 19 passes for 151 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Hill has 53 receptions for 902 yards and seven touchdowns. Waddle has 30 catches for 359 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has played consistent football. Significantly, Zach Sieler has 15 solo tackles and four sacks. Andrew Van Ginkel has tallied 19 solo tackles and four sacks. Also, Christian Wilkins has notched 11 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. The goal of this defense will be to rattle Jones and force him into making mistakes.

The Dolphins will cover the spread if Tagovailoa can bounce back and have an excellent game. Then, the defense must force the Patriots to pass the ball and create mistakes.

Final Patriots-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

The Dolphins are the leaders of the AFC East because of their explosive play throughout the season, while the Patriots have seen themselves at the bottom of the standings. For this game, Miami expects to bounce back from last week's game and take out their aggression on New England. The Dolphins are the pick here, and they will likely blow the Patriots out.

Final Patriots-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Miami Dolphins: -9.5 (-110)