The Miami Dolphins entered Monday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in desperate need of a win. The Dolphins were on a three-game losing streak, but Tyreek Hill gave the team hope with a standout showing, and his WWE touchdown celebration gained even more buzz.

The Dolphins led the Rams 10-6 with roughly five and a half minutes left in the third quarter when Tua Tagovailoa took a snap in the red zone and fired a pass to Hill that resulted in a touchdown. After the catch, Hill gathered with some of his teammates and pulled off a celebration that mimicked WWE star Randy Orton's “RKO,” as seen on SportsCenter's X (formerly Twitter) page:

Of course, fans had varied reactions to Hill's feat, with many playfully displaying their concerns for the star Dolphins receiver:

“Tyreek Hill gonna get hurt doing those WWE celebrations,” one user commented on X.

“Better not get injured off that,” another added.

Other fans were impressed by the celebration and liked how Odell Beckham Jr. and Jaylen Waddle got involved:

“Tyreek Hill turning NFL Sunday into WWE Raw with that wrestling celebration! The moment he pulled OBJ and Jaylen Waddle into it, you knew something wild was about to go down!!” one user stated.

Hill's celebration looked like Randy Orton's RKO, but some fans thought that he could have been mincing other WWE stars:

“Tyreek probably hit them with a Stone Cold Stunner or maybe even a People’s Elbow — the guy loves putting on a show!!!” one fan wrote.

Either way, the Dolphins star got fans on social media alarmed, and as long he stays injury-free, they are okay with his antics. Hill was cleared for Monday's game after recovering from a wrist injury.

By the time the game was nearly over, Hill amassed 16 yards and one TD on three receptions. Hopefully, he and Miami can continue their momentum during the last half of the season.