Although their 2024-25 prospects are already grim, the Miami Dolphins will be fighting for their season against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. With the stakes frighteningly high, the team and its fans are earnestly relying on Tyreek Hill to take the field in SoFi Stadium. A wrist injury is putting his status at risk, however.

The Dolphins' offense has been vastly-improved since Tua Tagovailoa resumed starting quarterback duties, but the team is still searching for its first win in more than a month. Back-to-back brutal losses is forcing head coach Mike McDaniel and company to enter desperation mode in Week 10. Hill knows if he can attain his top form that Miami will have a chance to claw its way back into the playoff picture.

Hence, Phins fans are anxiously waiting to see if Tyreek Hill is in fact playing versus the Rams.

Injury status of Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill for Rams game

The All-Pro wide receiver is considered a game-time decision, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, but there appears to be optimism that he will suit up. His status will largely depend on how his wrist feels in pregame warmups. While he has been dealing with the issue since the summer, it flared up late in the week. Hill evidently believes he will be good to go, or at least he did as of Saturday.

“Just boarded our plane on the way to Los Angeles — and it's about to go down, bruh,” the Super Bowl 54 champion said on Snapchat, per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. An active Hill is not enough, though. He must get back to being the game-wrecker that has torched secondaries for years.

Hill has 34 receptions for 446 yards and has not scored a touchdown since the Dolphins' season opener. Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the Dolphins need him to ignite in LA. It all hinges on what his body says, though, per Mike McDaniel. For the sake of this vulnerable squad, Hill's wrist will only have good news to report by the time opening kickoff commences at 8:15 p.m. ET.