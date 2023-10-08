The explosive Miami Dolphins returned to form in Week 5, recording an impressive 31-16 victory over the New York Giants. The win came a week after the Dolphins had been taken apart by the Buffalo Bills, and dynamic wide receiver Tyreek Hill was was not about to let another opponent slow down the Dolphins attack.

Nobody messes with my momma Tyreek Hill video shot by @Safid_Deen pic.twitter.com/s9OGQYvzq3 — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 8, 2023

Hill used his speed to cause problems for the New York defense throughout the game. He caught 8 passes for for 181 yards, including a 69-yard TD reception in the third quarter on a near-perfect pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

After Hill completed the play, he ran over to the stands to hand the ball to his mother. While he waited for his mother to take the ball from him, another fan intercepted it. Eventually, Hill's mother was able to secure the ball.

Tyreek Hill explained that his mother was not about to be denied the football. “Mom's a bulldog,” the receiver said.

Tagovailoa was dangerous once again, completing 22 of 30 passes while throwing for 308 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, the quarterback also threw 2 interceptions, including a second-quarter pass that was intended for Jaylen Waddle. The pass was picked off at the Giants 2-yard line and returned 98 yards for a score by safety Jason Pinnock.

That play gave the Giants life, but the Miami defense refused to let New York quarterback Daniel Jones get comfortable. He threw for 119 yards and was sacked 6 times. Defensive end Zach Sieler wrapped up Jones twice to lead the Miami defense.

Rookie running back De'Von Achane had another explosive game on the ground as he ran for 151 yards on 11 carries, including a 76-yard scoring run.