The Miami Dolphins were fired up after a big win over the New England Patriots in what was Mike McDaniel’s first game as head coach. McDaniel called an excellent game as the Dolphins controlled the Patriots for all four quarters. After the win, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill dropped an absurd comment about McDaniel and his gutsy playcalling, referencing the Dolphins’ head coach’s decision to go for it on 4th down and 7. Via Clay Ferraro, Hill wildly declared that McDaniel would need a wheelbarrow to carry his nuts around.

Here’s the quote (with video) from Tyreek Hill on Mike McDaniel going for it on 4th and 7: “McDaniel’s gonna need a wheel barrow for his nuts to carry them around.” pic.twitter.com/WcepqVugRn — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) September 11, 2022

“McDaniels, he’s gonna need a wheelbarrow for his nuts to carry them around,” Hill said with a straight face after the game.

Clearly, Hill was a fan of McDaniel’s ballsy decision to roll the dice on fourth down, and he supported his head coach with his hilarious comments after the game. Hill has not been shy to hype up his teammates, such as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and his new head coach throughout the offseason. Week 1 was the first glimpse of the new-look Dolphins on the field as a cohesive unit, and fans should be optimistic about the future.

With Tyreek Hill changing the landscape of the offense, you can expect McDaniel to continue making gutsy decisions on fourth down, knowing he has the playmakers to get the job done. The star wide receiver seems to be acclimating well to life in Miami, and with McDaniel willing to take risks that many head coaches wouldn’t even consider, the Dolphins will be a highly entertaining team throughout the season.