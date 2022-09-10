Tyreek Hill has had a lot of ups and downs throughout his football career. While he has made his mark in the NFL, Tyreek has faced a lot of controversies off the field, including pleading guilty to domestic violence and being accused of child abuse. A four-time All-Pro and 2019 Super Bowl champion, Hill is one of the highest-paid wide receivers in NFL history. For this piece, let’s learn more about Tyreek Hill’s girlfriend, Keeta Vaccaro.

Tyreek Hill’s Girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro

Keeta Vaccaro was born on February 14th, 1996 in Brownwood, Texas. She attended Brownwood High School. After graduating high school, Keeta enrolled at the University of Miami, where he took up physical therapy. He later transferred to the University of Texas, earning her degree in Entrepreneurship and Marketing.

The Vaccaro name surely rings a bell for football fans, as Keeta’s brother, Kevin, used to play for the New Orleans Saints and the Tennessee Titans. He also attended college at Texas, starring for the Longhorns.

Although the Vaccaro family is known for football, Keeta made her mark as a successful entrepreneur.

Keeta is one of the founders of 1996: The Label, alongside her best friend Abby Adams. Based in Miami, the brand is popular for its accessories, clothing and more. In 2017, Keeta launched her own brand, Misurare, which sells active clothing and accessories. According to Keeta’s LinkedIn profile, she is a seasoned CEO who has a solid background in the apparel and fashion industry.

Apart from launching her own brand, Keeta also engages in other ventures. According to her Instagram profile, Keeta is a creative director, model and social media influencer. Her other work experiences include interning at Miami Swim Week and working with the American Physical Therapy Association. Keeta is also a licensed real estate broker for Coldwell Banker.

It is unknown how Keeta met Tyreek. However, the two went public in 2020 after Tyreek posted about it on his Instagram. The couple also launched their own YouTube channel, called Keeta and Cheetah, where they vlog about their lives as a couple and take on various challenges together. In fact, the couple also revealed in their channel that they bought a house together.

In July 2021, Tyreek popped the question to Keeta. According to sources, the couple got engaged on Independence Day as the special occasion came with fireworks and a party.

Unfortunately, despite a ceremonious engagement, Keeta and Tyreek are no longer a couple. Just earlier this year in March, fresh off signing a lucrative deal with the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek was spotted with model Mary Isabel on vacation in the team’s private plane. It’s safe to say Tyreek has moved on from his relationship with Keeta.

On the other hand, Keeta seems to be living a great single life, spending time on the beach and even as a DJ at parties. Furthermore, Keeta can also be seen working out and playing basketball. And like the successful entrepreneur she is, Keeta also launched her own fitness app, OWN FLOW.

This is all the information we have on Tyreek Hill’s ex-girlfriend, Keeta Vaccaro.