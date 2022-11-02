Dolphins’ Xavien Howard claims STD lawsuit is a sham, fires allegations at accuser

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard fired off some shocking allegations against his STD accuser and alleged that the ongoing lawsuit against him is nothing more than a “shakedown.” In a report from TMZ, Howard alleges that the woman accusing him of giving her an STD in a lawsuit is actually a “scorned lover.”

Howard accuses the woman of stalking, threatening him with violence, and attempting to extort him for money. He also said that the lawsuit should be thrown out in court documents that were filed last Friday.

Xavien Howard provided proof of threatening text messages and evidence of stalking in a series of screenshots, including messages which read, “B***h I’m outside” and “I’ll be at your job tomorrow to pick up the money.”

The original lawsuit was filed by a female accuser who remained anonymous under the name of Jane Doe. She accused Howard of giving her genital herpes. Howard described her accusations and the lawsuit as being the “epitome of a shakedown.”

In the court documents, Howard claims he has text message proof that showed the woman is “nothing more than a scorned ex-lover who has elected to prey on [Howard’s] public status for the purpose of obtaining a financial windfall without right or claim.”

In 2020, Howard was accused of domestic violence but the case was dropped after the accuser reportedly stopped cooperating with prosecutors. He was not disciplined by the NFL.

Xavien Howard has spent his entire NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, featuring in 79 games since being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has 27 interceptions, 76 pass defenses, and 263 tackles throughout his career.