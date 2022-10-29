Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been slapped with a lawsuit alleging that he knowingly gave a woman sexually transmitted disease.

According to ESPN, who obtained a copy of the lawsuit from the 17th Judicial Circuit Court in Broward County, Florida, Howard had a sexual relationship with his accuser for multiple years.

The woman, listed as Jane Doe, claimed that she and Howard met in 2018 and started their relationship at the time. However, the woman alleges that the Dolphins star failed to inform her of contracting STD the following year as they continued their relationship.

In the lawsuit, Doe stated that Howard is the “only individual who could have transmitted” the disease to her. As a result, the woman said she has suffered from “permanent bodily injuries,” as well as “mental anguish” and “loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life,” via South Florida Sun Sentinel. She tested positive for STD in March of 2021.

“She’s looking forward to proving what we have alleged, and we expect just based on the reckless conduct in which he’s engaged that she won’t be the only person making similar allegations. I would be surprised if she is,” said Brad Edwards, the attorney representing Jane Doe.

The said woman is suing Howard for damages in excess of $30,000. She also wants a trial by jury to hear her case.

It remains to be seen what Xavien Howard has to say about the allegation, but it is definitely a serious matter that he needs to address soon.