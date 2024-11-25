The Miami Dolphins trounced the New England Patriots 34-15 yesterday as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tallied over 300 yards through the air and threw for four touchdowns. It was an electric performance for Dolphins fans to witness and veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr. got the Miami crowd pumped during pre-game warmups. He also added a slight nod to his friend Kyrie Irving by rocking a custom pair of his sneakers in the form of his cleats.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

While Odell Beckham Jr. rocked with Dallas Mavericks' star Kyrie Irving back during his days at Nike, Irving has since departed for sponsor ANTA, where he's launched several signature sneakers and a lifestyle brand. Kyrie also serves as ANTA's Creative Director.

In an unprecedented move, Odell Beckham Jr. became the first NFL player to sport a custom version of Irving's signature ANTA KAI 1.

Odell Beckham Jr. x ANTA KAI 1

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet



The shoes were made by prolific sneaker customizer The Shoe Surgeon, who caters to some of the biggest names in all of sports. The cleats are made with the upper of the ANTA KAI 1, done in a teal blue and hot pink colorway to invoke the Miami Vice spirit. The shoes are accented by black cleats and an underlying mesh to match, creating a sleek and eye-catching colorway that looked great on turf.

Beckham Jr. failed to haul in any of his three targets during the win, but he surely had the best footwear performance out of anyone on the field. Could we see potential for more Kyrie Irving x Odell Beckham Jr. collaborations in the future?