Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is dominant against the New England Patriots in a manner in which not everyone can claim to be. He is 7-0 against the squad, which used to be the Alabama Crimson Tide of the NFL at one point.

That's a bit ironic, considering Tagovailoa himself was once at the helm of that same team whenever they were college football's dynasty team under legendary head coach Nick Saban. The now Miami signal-caller never credited himself for the team's success in college and does not do it at the NFL level either.

When he was asked in the postgame press conference about his flawless record against New England, he simply took the time to praise those around him (via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post).

“It’s great,” Tagovailoa said following the 34-15 victory in Hard Rock Stadium. “Any time you can find a win against a divisional opponent. It’s not my win. It’s a team win. So I’ll leave that at them.”

Tagovailoa did, though, have quite the game in his own right. Even if he won't talk about it at length, which is in line with his humble nature that he's been so commended for throughout his career. He finished out the contest 29-for-40 passing for 317 yards with four touchdowns. That earned him a passer rating of 128.9.

That builds upon the solid numbers he came into this contest with, having posted a 68.3% completion percentage against the Patriots with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He has put up similar stat lines against New England in the past, so this type of success is not anything new. When the teams last had their October meeting, he passed for 324 yards through the air with three touchdowns and one interception.

He and the Dolphins will look to keep things rolling as they face the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 28 in Thursday night action on the road.