After several months, the saga surrounding the Minnesota Vikings and running back Dalvin Cook has finally come to an end. The Vikings released the star running back on Thursday morning, ending his time in Minnesota after six seasons. Now, Cook becomes one of the top players left on the free agent market.

It wasn't too long ago when many viewed Cook as one of the best running backs in the league. He finishes his time in Minnesota with nearly 6,000 rushing yards, almost 1,800 receiving yards and 52 total touchdowns. The 27-year old back has dealt with injuries over his career, but he should still be a valuable piece for some lucky team.

A few teams have emerged as favorites to sign Cook, including the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. However, the team that has the best odds to sign Cook is the Miami Dolphins, who are also the best option for him. Today, let's dive into why Miami is the perfect destination for Dalvin Cook following his exit from Minnesota.

Why Dolphins are perfect fit for Dalvin Cook after Vikings release

First and foremost, it's important to consider Cook's fit in Miami's offense. As it turns out, Cook would be an excellent fit alongside the Dolphins' other weapons.

Essentially, the Dolphins' offense is probably as close as we're ever going to get to a track team playing in the NFL. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are two of the fastest receivers in the league. The same goes for Raheem Mostert, who is one of the fastest backs.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dalvin Cook isn't exactly a burner. He ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at the Combine in 2017, and is slower now after so much wear and tear. That said, he's a long way away from being slow.

What Cook does have is elusiveness, as he can easily make defenders miss in the open field. Alongside so many track stars, Cook should have no problem making plays.

Miami has a very large running back room right now, so they will have to clear space for Cook. However, the Dolphins have shown that they aren't afraid to make a big splash. Over the past year and change, they brought in Hill last offseason, edge rusher Bradley Chubb at the trade deadline and cornerback Jalen Ramsey earlier this offseason. Cook could be the latest star player to take their talents to Miami.

But the biggest reason why Cook would want to come to Miami is simple: it's home. He grew up in the area and became a high school football star at Miami Central High School. In his storied high school career, he accounted for 4,627 yards and 64 rushing touchdowns.

Additionally, Dalvin Cook always seems to bring his A-game in his hometown. He played at Hard Rock Stadium twice while at Florida State and accounted for over 300 total yards and three touchdowns, making some massive, game-changing plays for the Seminoles. He returned to the venue this season with the Vikings, rushing for 77 yards and a long touchdown in the Vikings win.

A homecoming alone would likely be enough to attract Cook. With the Dolphins having so many other weapons though, it looks like a slam-dunk fit.