After the Miami Dolphins fell flat in a Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a message for Miami fans everywhere following the disappointing result, via Dolphins beat writer Daniel Oyefusi.

Tua: “I promise you one thing: we will definitely be better than this.” — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 1, 2023

The Dolphins were riding high into the Week 4 matchup after beating the Denver Broncos by 50 points the week prior, but the Bills offense proved to be too much in the 48-20 loss for first place in the AFC East. After playing nearly perfect football, the Dolphins made some mistakes offensively, as Tagovailoa threw an interception and took four sacks in the loss. Tagovailoa finished the game going 25-for-35 for 282 yards with a touchdown and the single interception in the loss.

The good news for Miami moving forward is that the running game is still adding explosive plays, as the Dolphins rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries as a team, despite playing from behind. While there's work to be done on the defensive side of the ball, there's plenty of reason for optimism moving forward for Miami.

Some home cooking for Tua and the Dolphins could be just what's needed in the upcoming weeks, as the Dolphins will host the New York Giants in Week 5 and the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 in games where they should be heavy favorites to get back on the winning side.

Tua Tagovailoa's promise in the locker room after the game should spark some confidence for a Dolphins team that looks like one of the most explosive teams in the NFL through the first four weeks of the season.