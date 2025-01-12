As the 2024 NFL season concludes, the Miami Dolphins face a crucial juncture in their pursuit of success. With an offseason brimming with potential changes and opportunities, the Dolphins have the chance to revamp their roster. Free agency presents a golden opportunity to address key weaknesses, strengthen their core, and re-establish their identity as serious contenders in the AFC. Several notable players will hit the market. As such, Miami must approach this offseason strategically to remain competitive in a highly challenging conference.

2024 Season Recap: Falling Short

The 2024 campaign was an emotional rollercoaster for Dolphins fans. Despite occasional flashes of brilliance, Miami ended the season with an 8-9 record. They failed to make the playoffs for the second straight year. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa showed glimpses of his potential but struggled to deliver consistent performances under pressure. Defensively, the team frequently faltered in crucial moments. These exposed a need for improvement across the board. Adding to the uncertainty, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is reportedly contemplating retirement after just a couple of seasons in Miami. Should Hill depart, the Dolphins would face the daunting task of replacing a cornerstone of their offensive attack. With the 2025 offseason underway, Miami’s priority is to recalibrate. They must assemble a roster capable of competing with the NFL’s top-tier teams.

However, the Dolphins’ offseason maneuvering will be constrained by limited cap space. Financial challenges have already led to difficult decisions in the past. These include the departures of Connor Williams and Christian Wilkins. This year, the cap situation raises questions about the future of linebacker Bradley Chubb, among others.

Here we'll look at the players who should be among the Miami Dolphins' top NFL free agency targets as the 2025 offseason begins.

Re-sign Tyrel Dodson

When the Seattle Seahawks released their top-tackling linebacker, the Dolphins were fortunate to claim him off waivers. It was perhaps the silver lining of a difficult start to the season. The low waiver priority allowed Miami to land a hard-hitting linebacker who consistently performs at an NFL level. Now, Dodson won’t come cheap. However, his price tag shouldn’t be prohibitive, either. General Manager Chris Grier must prioritize re-signing Dodson to maintain the defensive progress Anthony Weaver has cultivated alongside Jordyn Brooks. He was arguably one of Miami’s best free-agent signings from last year. Keeping this duo intact is essential for the Dolphins’ defensive success moving forward.

Acquire Aaron Banks

Fixing the interior offensive line remains a persistent challenge for the Dolphins. They will undoubtedly seek solutions this offseason. With Liam Eichenberg set to hit free agency and Robert Jones underperforming, Miami cannot afford to hand out starting roles without bringing in competition.

Yes, Miami’s tight cap situation will limit their ability to chase top-tier options. However, Aaron Banks presents an intriguing alternative. Despite suffering a season-ending MCL injury in Week 16, Banks has several prime years ahead. He possesses familiarity with the Kyle Shanahan offensive system, too. At 27 years old, he offers both experience and upside. These make him a viable target for a team in need of a stronger offensive line.

Take note that protecting Tagovailoa must be a cornerstone of Miami’s offseason strategy. The offensive line’s 2024 struggles were evident. Tagovailoa endured 42 sacks -—the third-most in the league. Banks’ skill set as a powerful guard who excels in pass protection and run blocking would be transformative. He could pave the way for Miami’s running backs and bring much-needed stability to the Dolphins’ front five. Paired with emerging talent already on the roster, Banks could help solidify a cohesive unit to anchor the offense.

Super Safety: Talanoa Hufanga

San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga embodies the type of physical and consistent presence Miami’s defense needs. After missing most of the 2024 season due to injury, Hufanga’s return has already been impactful. He reminded everyone why he was a former All-Pro. His ability to disrupt plays and his leadership on the field would provide a significant upgrade to the Dolphins’ secondary. For Weaver, adding Hufanga would be a step toward building a defense capable of competing with the best offenses in the AFC.

Strengthening the Guard Corps: Trey Smith

Chris Grier can say what he wants about the state of Miami’s offensive line. However, the results speak for themselves. This unit needs a major overhaul, starting with reinforcements at both guard positions. Enter Trey Smith. He is currently one of the league’s most physical and dependable guards. As such, Smith would be a game-changing addition.

Of course, he won’t come at a bargain. Hoever, the Dolphins must be willing to invest in their offensive line. Without adequate protection, Tagovailoa will continue to face criticism as a “one-read quarterback.” Smith’s arrival would provide not only immediate stability but also the physicality and toughness Miami’s line has been missing. Adding depth at tackle through the draft or low-cost signings could further round out the group. That said, Smith would be the cornerstone of a revitalized offensive line.

The Road Ahead

The Miami Dolphins’ 2025 offseason represents a pivotal moment for the franchise. With critical gaps to fill and limited resources, the team must make every move count. By focusing on re-signing proven contributors like Tyrel Dodson and targeting impactful free agents such as Aaron Banks, Talanoa Hufanga, and Trey Smith, Miami can lay the groundwork for a successful season. These decisions, coupled with internal development and a strong draft, could position the Dolphins as serious contenders in a highly competitive AFC. Fans are eager for a turnaround, and the front office’s actions in the coming months will determine whether the Dolphins can finally deliver on their promise and bring playoff football back to Miami.