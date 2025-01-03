The Miami Dolphins still have a chance to make the playoffs and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not be denied the opportunity to participate if his team gets there.

“Tua Tagovailoa says if cards fall in Dolphins favor he plans to play in playoffs ‘no ifs, ands or buts about it.' Tua felt he could have played last week but wasn’t medically cleared. ‘Hell yeah I’m frustrated,” with injury limiting him in safety to play,'” Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reported.

Tagovailoa did not play in the Dolphins' 20-3 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 and is questionable for their regular season finale against the New York Jets due to a hip injury.

Similar to other seasons throughout his NFL career, Tagovailoa has been limited due to injuries in 2024. Tagovailoa has missed five of the 16 games the Dolphins have played so far this season.

Despite the time he has missed, Tagovailoa has gone 291-of-399 on passing attempts this season for 2,867 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Tagovailoa has played in one postseason game so far during his career. After leading the Dolphins to an 11-6 record in the 2023 season, they earned an opportunity to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in the first round of the playoffs.

The Chiefs won 26-7 on the way to their second straight Super Bowl Championship. Tagovailoa went 20-of-39 on passing attempts for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

What needs to happen for the Dolphins to make the playoffs?

The Dolphins are currently on the outside looking in at the playoff picture. Their 8-8 record has them in possession of the No. 8 seed, the first time eliminated from contention.

The Denver Broncos' 9-7 record gives them a one-game lead over the Dolphins. For Miami to make the playoffs, it needs to beat the Jets in Week 18 and it needs Denver to lose to the Chiefs.