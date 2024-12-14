George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers' playoff chances are nearly gone. Their 12-6 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night dropped the team to 6-8, making a postseason appearance unlikely. Despite the setback, one determined player is refusing to give in. Safety Talanoa Hufanga, who has dealt with injuries throughout the season, shared a heartfelt and motivational message with his teammates after the loss.

With only three games left, the attention now turns to how the team will handle adversity and finish the season. It would be understandable for the team to give up, knowing their season is likely to end by early January. However, the 49ers now have a chance to showcase their character in the weeks ahead.

George Kittle praising Talanoa Hufanga's mindset

When asked about the team's approach for the remainder of the season, Kittle referenced Hufanga's postgame speech as a guide for moving forward.

“I'm just going to quote, my safety [Talanoa] Hufanga. He broke the team down after the game and he said that his mindset and his attitude will be 100% effort on every single day, every practice, every single rep. That he will fight until the wheels fall off because he has been fighting his wheels off to get back on the football field this year.” Kittle remarked of Hufanga.

George Kittle commended Hufanga for leading by example, even in tough situations.

“He has only gotten so many reps and he's played really, really good football for us. He said that he's just going to bring it and he expects everybody around him to also bring in fiery energy, bring the passion. No matter what the circumstances are. No matter what percentage matter, what odds have to happen for us to continue playing later this year. We just have to focus on this one game, take these three days, get away and show up on Monday with great intent and great effort.”

Hufanga, activated from injured reserve before last Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, has been restricted to just four games this season due to injuries. Despite these obstacles, the safety is embracing every opportunity to play, win or lose.

The 49ers playing for almost non-bearing games

Unfortunately, not all players mirror Hufanga’s determination. Veteran linebacker De'Vondre Campbell showcased the attitude the team hopes to avoid. Upset about losing his starting role, Campbell refused to take the field when called upon and chose to head to the locker room instead.

Although their chances of making the playoffs are incredibly slim, the San Francisco 49ers now find themselves in a situation no team wants to face with just three games left in the season.

However, the 49ers aren’t ready to give up just yet. Despite the understandable frustration following Thursday’s loss, head coach Kyle Shanahan emphasized that he doesn't want the team's spirits to falter. He outlined his approach to keeping them motivated for the final stretch, even with nothing on the line.

When asked about the possibility of shutting down some players for the remainder of the season, Shanahan responded, “I don't know. I think if you're healthy you should play, and I think momentum created in the next few games could be really big for the offseason.”

The notion of carrying momentum into the offseason is a bit unclear, particularly given the lengthy gap between seasons and the many changes teams often face. While it’s uncertain if such momentum truly exists, it's evident that the 49ers are determined to leave this tough season behind and finish on a positive note.