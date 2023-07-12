Like the rest of the NFL, the Miami Dolphins are gearing up for training camp to make their final preparations for the 2023 season.

The Dolphins finished 9-8 last season and fell in the Wild Card Round, but when healthy, they looked like a legitimate contender. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle powered one of the NFL's top offenses, putting up points seemingly at will early in the season. The defense wasn't great, but serviceable with how much the offense could score. If healthy, the Dolphins have a ton of potential this season.

With training camp just around the corner, and the regular season not far behind, the Dolphins have some decisions to make. They obviously have to trim the roster down to 53 players, but there's also trades to consider. If Miami can get some value out of players who may have been cut anyways, then it makes all the sense in the world to do so.

With that said, here are three Dolphins who may be on the trade block as training camp approaches.

3. Cedrick Wilson, WR

Wilson joined the Dolphins last offseason in free agency, but his first season in Miami was kind of a flop. In 15 games, Wilson had just 12 receptions for 136 yards and no touchdowns. Compare that to his final season with the Dallas Cowboys, in which he had 45 receptions for 602 yards and six touchdowns, and its easy to see the drop off.

At best, Wilson is a No. 3 receiver behind Hill and Waddle, but even that seems unlikely. The Dolphins brought in Braxton Berrios this offseason, and he may have the inside track to winning that No. 3 receiver role. If that happens, then Wilson's days in Miami may be numbered.

The Dolphins could look to recoup some, albeit not much, value by trading Wilson rather than outright cutting him. More importantly, they would also save $7 million against the cap if they were to trade him, as opposed to the mere $2 million they'd get from a cut. Wilson is still just 28, and just two years removed from a 600-yard season, so he may draw some interest.

2. Robbie Chosen, WR

Formerly known as Robbie Anderson, Chosen has been a productive receiver in the past. He previously recorded a 1,000-yard season with the Carolina Panthers in 2020, but his production has fallen off dramatically since then. This past season marked a low point, as he had just 20 receptions for 282 yards and one touchdown while splitting time between the Panthers and Arizona Cardinals. Granted, Chosen hasn't played in ideal quarterback situations at all, but the huge drop off is still alarming.

The Dolphins picked up Chosen this offseason, hoping to get production more akin to his earlier years in the league. With the two stars getting most of the targets, though, Chosen may not have much chance to shine in this offense. If the Dolphins view him as expendable, he could be on the move again soon.

Chosen's market around the league could depend on his performance in the preseason, so don't expect anything imminent. If he does impress, though, a receiver-needy team could come knocking on Miami's door.

1. Myles Gaskin, RB

Gaskin has been a solid enough back in Miami, with back-to-back seasons of over 800 total yards in 2020 and 2021. However, it's somewhat surprising that he's still on the roster.

Gaskin didn't see much action in Mike McDaniel's first year as head coach, with just 14 touches in four games all season. The Dolphins' backfield is also very crowded, as they re-signed Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson while also drafting Devon Achane this offseason. If Gaskin struggled to get snaps last season, it won't be any easier this year.

Knowing all this, it's fair to wonder if Gaskin will be on Miami's opening day roster. The Dolphins may end up cutting him, but they should at least try to get something back for him. After all, he's only 26 and has shown he can be productive, so he should attract some interest.

If some team needs a running back before the regular season starts, they should be checking in on Gaskin. He may not fetch the Dolphins much in return, but they can at least get something for him while giving him a fresh start.