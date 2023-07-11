As the NFL training camp approaches, the Miami Dolphins are looking to trim their roster to the final 53 players. With a few positions overstocked, the team will have to make some tough decisions on which players to keep and which ones to let go. Here we will look at three players who could be cut from the Dolphins' roster ahead of the NFL training camp.

Training Camp Priorities

We are certain that the Dolphins' priorities for the 2023 NFL Training Camp will include several things. The Dolphins will train for the upcoming season at the Baptist Health Training Complex. For sure, head coach Mike McDaniel will monitor the progress of the team's new draft picks. These include Cam Smith, Devon Achane, and Elijah Higgins, and determining how they fit into the team's overall strategy. They should also focus on improving the team's defense. Remember that they allowed opponents to score 24.1 points per game last season (24th).

That said, now let's look at Miami's possible cut candidates for 2023 before their training camp begins.

Durham Smythe

Durham Smythe is a tight end who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Smythe played college football at Notre Dame and was known for his blocking ability. In his five seasons with the Dolphins, Smythe has not been a significant contributor on the field. After last season, he now has 88 receptions for 809 yards and just three touchdowns. After a career-high of 357 receiving yards in 2021, Smythe had just 129 in 2022.

Keep in mind also that the Dolphins drafted tight end Elijah Higgins this year. Right now, Higgins is buried in the depth chart, but he may just push Smythe and the other tight ends out of their spots. Take note that Higgins is a versatile tight end who can play both in-line and in the slot. He was also considered one of the best tight ends in the draft. With the addition of Higgins, the Dolphins may decide to cut Smythe to make room for other players. However, Smythe has been a reliable blocker for the team, and his experience in the Dolphins' system could give him an edge over Higgins in the competition for playing time.

Jason Sanders

Jason Sanders is a kicker who has been with the Miami Dolphins since 2018. Sanders played college football at New Mexico and was drafted by the Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has been a reliable kicker for the team, making 82.9 percent of his field goal attempts and 96.7 percent of his extra point attempts in his career.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sanders actually just signed a fresh four-year contract with the Dolphins. However, that doesn't fully guarantee that Miami won't look for better deals out there or package him in a trade for more big-name guys.

Skylar Thompson

Just a few months ago, QB Skylar Thompson experienced the thrill of being a playoff quarterback. He took the field for the Dolphins when Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were sidelined and unable to play against the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, the Dolphins lost that game by a mere three points. As such, it's perplexing to fathom how this same player could be facing the possibility of being cut less than a year later.

Skylar Thompson and the Dolphins receivers looked really nervous at practice today. (Side note: gotta love BBD’s Poison rocking in the background). pic.twitter.com/vseky4t3bi — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) January 12, 2023

Having said that, Thompson currently finds himself in fierce competition with Tagovailoa, who is undoubtedly the starter if he's fit. There's also Mike White, who the Dolphins signed to a two-year, $8 million deal during the offseason. Additionally, there's intriguing undrafted rookie James Blackman also in the mix. The young gun has emerged as a noteworthy contender, too.

Consequently, Thompson cannot rest assured of a spot on the team. Still, it seems highly improbable that the Dolphins would enter the season with only two quarterbacks. That's given Tagovailoa's history of injuries. Thus, the battle for the position boils down to Thompson and the rookie. We have our money on Thompson, but he's still not out of the woods.

Looking Ahead

The Miami Dolphins campaign in the 2023 NFL season is generating a lot of buzz among football fans, with many considering them a dark-horse title contender. The team's offense is expected to be a major strength, with big-play potential at every turn. The defense is also expected to be stronger this time around. Remember that they have a new defensive coordinator and a bevy of stars on the roster. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has expressed confidence in the team's defense, saying “We can be as good as we want to be.”

However, the Dolphins will still need to trim their roster. They should also continue looking for other guys to fill some team needs. Overall, the Miami Dolphins have the potential to be a major force in the 2023 NFL season. However, they will need to stay healthy and continue to improve in order to compete with the other strong teams in the AFC.