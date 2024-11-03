The Miami Dolphins fell to 2-6 through the first eight games of the 2024 season, losing a close 30-27 matchup to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes in the second half, and kicker Tyler Bass secured the win with a 61-yard field goal in the final seconds.

Meanwhile, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went toe to toe with Allen, completing 25 of 28 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. He was playing in his second straight game after returning from a concussion suffered earlier in the season.

Head coach Mike McDaniel described Tagovailoa's performance as one of the best he has seen since stepping into his role, via X. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa remained optimistic despite the setback, via Sports Illustrated.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will resume their schedule when they take on the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is back after suffering another concussion

The Dolphins quarterback suffered the third concussion of his career earlier this season while facing the Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. He was placed on Injured Reserve, meaning that he would miss at least the next four games.

After missing several weeks, Tagavailoa returned last week against the Arizona Cardinals, going 28 of 38 for a total of 234 yards and a touchdown.

He's amassed a total of 948 yards this season with five touchdowns and three interceptions.