The Miami Dolphins nearly made NFL history in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. Nearly. After outscoring the Broncos 70-20, with just seconds left in the game, head coach Mike McDaniel decided to kneel the clock out. Normal, right? Nope. Not in this case, where the Dolphins were just two points shy of the all-time NFL scoring record. The decision to not attempt to break it has resulted to mixed reactions from fans both in attendance and online.

Per David Furones (@davidfurones_) via X, “Dolphins fans, who were chanting ‘Three more points!' boo[ed] the decision to kneel on fourth down when Miami could've kicked FG for NFL record in points”.

This sentiment was also shared by certain fans online. One individual stated that they “really really” hated McDaniel's decision to not attempt to break the record. Another agreed, saying “yeah, that's bulls**t”.

In contrast to that, there were some individuals online who agreed with coach Mike McDaniel and believed he made the correct decision. According to @dolphinslaxer, there “was no doubt [that] was the right thing to do.” Another dubbed it a “Good decision,” stating that “If they try and [S]anders missed it’s a baaaad look. I’ll deal with seeing this game without a record.”

Whether you hate the decision or love it, one thing is for certain. Mike McDaniels, who once served as the San Francisco 49ers' OC before getting the chance to lead his own team, and the Dolphins are here to play this season. They have arguably the most lethal offense in the NFL today, with loads of talent. Any one of their key offensive pieces is liable to explode in a given week. Week 3's display is simply a warning of what could happen when all systems are go down in Miami.