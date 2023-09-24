The Miami Dolphins made history in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, putting up 70 points. That is the most points in Dolphins history and it is tied for the second-most points in NFL history. The last time a team scored over 70, it was the all-time NFL record of 72 points set by the Washington Redskins in 1966.

Miami beat Denver by the staggering score of 70-20. That is the most points in Dolphins history. The previous mark came in 1977 when Bob Greise and the Dolphins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 55-14.

It falls just short of the most points scored by a team in a single game in NFL history. Sunny Jurgensen and the Washington Redskins set that mark in 1966 when they beat the New York Giants 72-41. The only other game in which a team scored this many points was in 1950 when Norm Van Brocklin and the Los Angeles Rams beat the Baltimore Colts 70-24.

As you can imagine, the statistics for the Dolphins in Week 2 against the Broncos were pretty ridiculous.

Tua Tagovailoa didn't actually have stats that are that wild. Yes, he threw four touchdowns, but he only racked up 306 passing yards. Superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill had nine catches for 157 yards and a touchdown. However, the QBs (Tagovailoa and Mike White) spread the ball around and no Miami pass-catcher had over 100 yards.

On the ground is where the Dolphins really made their mark. Starting running back Raheem Mostert had 13 carries for 82 yards and three touchdowns. Backup RB De'Von Achane put up the most impressive numbers on the day, though. The rookie out of Texas A&M ran for 203 yards on 18 carries, which is 11.3 yards per tote.