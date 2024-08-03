In the eyes of his peers, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is the best NFL player today.

That's right, after coming one receiving yard short of 1,800 last season as the overall focal point of the Dolphins' offense, Hill has been awarded the number one spot on the NFL Top-100 list, overcoming quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, defensive players like Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt, and every other player in the league for that matter too, making him the first ever wide receiver to earn the spot in the list's existence.

Originally drafted in the fifth round out of West Alabama after beginning his career at Garden City and then playing a year at Oklahoma State–where he was dismissed after an arrest for domestic violence–Hill was a massive question mark heading into the NFL ranks. However, he quickly caught on in Kansas City, where he filled the DeSean Jackson role in Andy Reid's offense.

After quickly developing himself into an elite deep threat right out of the gate, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors on the way to an incredible six-year run with the Chiefs, Hill was ultimately traded to Miami after the two sides couldn't agree to a long-term extension. In Miami, he was paid to the tune of a four-year, $120 million contract with $73 million guaranteed.

Tyreek Hill has become an unquestioned star with the Dolphins

Since arriving in Miami, Hill has not only unlocked his own offensive game but the entire Dolphins offense to boot, giving Tua Tagovailoa a receiving option that is seemingly always open regardless of where he is on the field while simultaneously taking some of the pressure off of his own shoulder via the eight-time Pro Bowler's ability to score from anywhere on the field.

Will the pressure be on for Hill to produce this fall after being voted the best player in the league by his peers? Sure thing, but frankly, if anyone can produce under pressure, it's the “Cheetah,” as he's been doing it for years now.