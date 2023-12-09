NFL Star Dominiuqe Rodgers-Cromartie will graduate from Tennessee State University on Saturday after returning to complete his degree.

Two-time NFL Pro Bowler Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is set to graduate from Tennessee State University on Saturday. Tennesse State posted a video on social media announcing that Cromartie is graduating with his degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the College of Liberal Arts

He said in the video, “It's your boy, Mr. Dominique Rogers, Cromartie, and Mr. Oooh himself. And tomorrow I'll be graduating, man. I'm very happy. I'm very excited, man. Looking forward to seeing y'all.

TSU’s Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is proof it’s never too late to graduate! The former NFL 2-time Pro Bowler and AFC Champion will receive his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from the College of Liberal Arts tomorrow. 🔥🏈 @drc_41 pic.twitter.com/ksPP9EoFLA — Tennessee State University (@TSUedu) December 8, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBCU Pulse (@hbcupulse)

Cromartie attended Tennessee State and played football for the 2004-2007 before being drafted with the 16th overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2008 NFL draft. He played for several teams in the NFL but had standout years in 2009 and 2019, being named as an NFL All-Pro. He finished his career amassing 455 tackles, 30 interceptions, 7 forced fumbles and 7 defensive touchdowns.

Cromartie graduating from Tennessee State is the latest HBCU honor that he's experienced in the past few weeks. He was also nominated as one of the 28 finalists for the Black College Football Hall of Fame for his stellar play at Tennessee State. He also competed in Track & Field while he was a student at Tennessee State University.

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie returning to Tennessee State to earn his bachelor's after his success in the NFL is a testament to the statement that you're ever to old to get your education.