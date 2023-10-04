Saint Augustine's University has hired former NFL All-Pro cornerback and Florida State alumnus Antonio Cromartie per a report by Steven J. Gaither of HBCU Gameday. The former Seminole defensive back will be coming in as a defensive analyst for the Falcons. Cromartie was previously a graduate assistant at Texas A&M under head coach Jimbo Fisher in the 2021 & 2022. He recently expressed his desire to return to coaching on ‘X.'

Being away from Coaching this season sucks. But I love the fact I have guys calling from around the country asking for tips and help when they send their film over from games. At the end of day it’s about the kids and I love it. I don’t want anything from them but 2 see them win. — COACH ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) September 27, 2023

Cromartie was one of the more decorated defensive backs of his generation. He was the 19th pick of the 2006 NFL Draft, going from Florida State to the then-San Diego Chargers. In just his second season, Cromartie finished 4th in voting for Defensive Player of the Year over players like DeMarcus Ware, James Harrison, and Patrick Willis. That year, he also led the league with 10 interceptions. He finished his career with four total Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro accolade. He played for the Chargers, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts. His 10-year career ended with his retirement in 2016.

The Falcons are in desperate need of Cromartie's wisdom and experience. They are currently 0-5 in the CIAA this season after a 47-7 loss to Virginia Union. The Falcons defense ranks 10th out of the 12 teams in sacks (6) and interceptions (4). The Falcons' defense also ranks 11th in the conference, giving up an average of 34 points per game and having already allowed 170 points and 23 touchdowns to opposing offenses.

Saint Augustine's is celebrating their homecoming this week and are playing reigning CIAA Champion and divisional rival Fayetteville State on Saturday at 1 PM EST.