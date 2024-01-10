Gabbard, Lemon and Rome... sitting on an X tree.

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has a new media company with a new show to be hosted on X (formerly Twitter), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Elon Musk's X is making strides into original programming as it announced on Tuesday content deals which include Lemon's new show, as well as former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and sports radio personality and former Fox Sports host Jim Rome.

Lemon, Gabbard and Rome announced their shows on the social media platform on the same day.

Gabbard, Lemon and Rome ‘free' on X?

Lemon wrote, “I’ve heard you… and today I am back, bigger, bolder, freer!”

“My new media company’s first project is The Don Lemon Show. It will be available to everyone, easily, whenever and wherever you want it, streaming on the platforms where the conversations are happening. And you’ll find it first on X, the biggest space for free space in the world. I know now more than ever that we need a place for honest debate and discussion without the hall monitors. This is just the beginning so stay tuned,” his post continued.

Gabbard posted a video and wrote, “I’m announcing a new partnership today with X where under @elonmusk leadership, free speech is not only protected, it is celebrated. We will be bringing you stories & news about the truth of what’s happening in our country and world but that those in power don’t what you hear, and a series of short films that share the stories of those most impacted, but whose voices are silenced.”

Rome said, “Totally HYPED to announce my new video programming partnership with X!”

His post continued, “We will be live on X soon and I can’t wait. X provides an incredible opportunity for me to reach fans on the biggest, most dynamic platform in the world. Day 1! All in! Let's go!”

Range Media Partners, where Rome is a client, now has a multi-year partnership with X, which includes Rome's new program. The partnership will also include “at least 10 shows, across various genres and formats.”

X covers both conservative and liberal bases

It seems that under CEO Lina Yaccarino, X is making moves into both conservative and liberal spaces to turn its business right side up. One of those strategies is focusing on video advertising. This comes weeks after Musk blasted the platform's advertisers at a New York conference.

The trio's new shows, new advertising and brand safety tools were all announced at CES on Tuesday. Just last week, X lost a preliminary injunction bid against California for requiring social media platforms to reveal their terms of service and present their reports to the state regarding their content moderation.

Musk had previously asked Lemon after he was fired from CNN last May to switch to X. In a post, Musk asked, “Have you considered doing your show on this platform? Maybe worth a try. Audience is much bigger.”

Gabbard, Lemon and Rome will join X just as Tucker Carlson, who launched his own streaming show available only on X, is moving new episodes to his own subscription-based platform called the Tucker Carlson Network.