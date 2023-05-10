Don’t say Elon Musk isn’t fair and balanced. Apparently Musk’s new modus operandi for Twitter is to be the home of fired, disgraced journalists on both the right and left. Hot on the heels of Tucker Carlson‘s Tuesday announcement that he would be starting a new version of his show on Twitter, Musk is now trying to convince Don Lemon to host a show on his platform as well.

His pitch to Lemon came in a tweet on Wednesday morning: “Have you considered doing your show on this platform? Maybe worth a try. Audience is much bigger.”

Have you considered doing your show on this platform? Maybe worth a try. Audience is much bigger. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2023

Wow, solid CNN ratings burn, Elon.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The tweet follows another by Musk after Tucker Carlson’s video announcement about his new show for the platform. In regards to Carlson’s announcement, Musk tweeted that “On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever he or anyone may say. And, of course, anything misleading will get @CommunityNotes.” He added “I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators.”

Musk concluded the tweet with the plea, “I hope that many others, particularly from the left, also choose to be content creators on this platform.” Then, in case that was too subtle, and at the risk of sounding a little thirsty, Musk tweeted Lemon directly with the same request.

In his attempt to recruit Don Lemon to Twitter, Elon Musk seems to sense an opportunity to rebrand Twitter as anything other than the dumpster fire he’s made it so far, by trying to entice journalists deemed too controversial by major networks to consider Twitter as their next broadcast home.