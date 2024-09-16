The battle between Georgia and Alabama football is always a match that can't be missed. A lot of celebrities flick to see how the Crimson Tide stacks up against the Bulldogs every year and this season is no exception. The storylines are also very interesting as Kalen DeBoer tries to fill in the shoes left by Nick Saban. Meanwhile, Kirby Smart will try to push his squad such that they are able to get back to the College Football Playoff after missing it in 2023. With all that said, Donald Trump is also not going to pass on the opportunity to see both teams.

The Republican Presidential nominee will be present when Georgia and Alabama football clash, per Mike Rodak of 247 Sports. Donald Trump is no stranger to the home of the Crimson Tide too. Back when he was still President in 2019, he watched Nick Saban's squad square off against the insanely talented LSU team led by Joe Burrow. He had a lot of Secret Service members surrounding him and that level of security will only increase after the failed assassination attempt on him.

Moreover, Trump will also watch his second game which features Kirby Smart's squad going up against Alabama football. The first time was when the Bulldogs faced the Crimson Tide for the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship.

How are Georgia and Alabama football doing three weeks into the season?

The two squads are big contenders to come out of the SEC and actually have a shot at winning the College Football Playoff National Championship. Coach Kalen DeBoer has found a way to scheme and rotate the Jalen Milroe-led squad such that they have not lost a game in the season yet. This has them ranked as the fourth-best college football squad in the nation before matching up against Kirby Smart's team.

The Bulldogs, on the other hand, are at the top of the SEC and second in all of college football. They have also not dropped a game and won an in-conference clash prior to meeting Kalen DeBoer's team. Both squads look ready to blaze it up and surely Donald Trump along with the rest of the USA will have a great time.