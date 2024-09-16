Alabama football cruised to a convincing 42-10 win against Wisconsin in Madison on Saturday. It was a very impressive performance, even after the Badgers lost starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to injury, that showcased Alabama's depth and talent on both sides of the ball.

Unfortunately, the Crimson Tide suffered a plethora of injuries in the win. The biggest was to star defensive back Malachi Moore, who suffered a head injury during the game. On Monday, Kalen DeBoer provided updates on all of his injured players, according to Nick Kelly of AL.com.

“A hit to the head, a blow to the head,” DeBoer said of Moore, per Kelly. “Popped up and ran off the field, but I also know there’s a protocol we’ve got to go through. A lot of positive signs there with him already here through these first couple days. Again, just have got to go through the progression that needs to be done when it comes to those type of injuries.”

Alabama also lost linebacker Qua Russaw and running back Richard Young during the Wisconsin game. DeBoer said that he was still “not sure” about Young's status, but was more optimistic about his starting linebacker.

“I think the bye week is huge,” DeBoer said of Russaw, per Kelly. “I think he probably later in the week will be able to do some things for us. We’ll certainly be careful with him so we don’t have any setbacks. Feel like it’s a positive progression already for him the last couple days.”

Alabama was also without wide receiver and punt returner Cole Adams against Wisconsin, who suffered an arm injury in their win against South Florida in Week 2. DeBoer said Monday that Adams is making “positive steps” towards a recovery.

Alabama has a bye week in Week 4 before they take on No. 2 Georgia in a blockbuster matchup in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama looking strong as they get long prep for Georgia

After Alabama played a sluggish first half against South Florida at home in Week 2, the last five quarters of Crimson Tide football have been very impressive. Alabama outscored South Florida 28-3 in the fourth quarter of their win before dismantling Wisconsin in a hostile environment on Saturday.

Now that they have passed their non-conference tests, the Tide get one week off to get ready for a top five showdown with Georgia. The rematch of last season's SEC Championship is one of the biggest games on the college football calendar this year and could go a long way towards deciding who represents the conference in the title game in Atlanta at the end of the year.

Georgia also has this week off after squeaking out a 13-12 win against Kentucky in Week 3, so DeBoer and Kirby Smart will have plenty of time to prepare and game plan for the big game. Both teams will be unbeaten at 3-0 coming in, so the titanic clash on Sept. 28 will have major ramifications.