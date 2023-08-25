Morris Brown president Dr. Kevin James has responded to U.S. Representative Majorie Taylor Green's criticism of the institution's mask mandate, per comments by both individuals on Instagram and Twitter.

Majorie Taylor Greene posted an article about the mandate by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on her Twitter on August 21st, saying, “Americans have had enough COVID hysteria. WE WILL NOT COMPLY!”

Americans have had enough COVID hysteria. WE WILL NOT COMPLY! https://t.co/2lgmJQJthC — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 22, 2023

Dr. Kevin James responded on Thursday evening, saying on his Instagram, “Marjorie Taylor Greene–Instead of worrying about Morris Brown College, worry about President Donald Trump and his legal issues- we will not be intimidated.”

James's comments come on the heels of Donald Trump being brought up on RICO charges by Fulton County DA and Howard University alumna Fani Willis. Trump turned himself in this evening with a mugshot yet to be released at the time of this writing.