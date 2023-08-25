Morris Brown president Dr. Kevin James has responded to U.S. Representative Majorie Taylor Green's criticism of the institution's mask mandate, per comments by both individuals on Instagram and Twitter.
Majorie Taylor Greene posted an article about the mandate by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on her Twitter on August 21st, saying, “Americans have had enough COVID hysteria. WE WILL NOT COMPLY!”
Americans have had enough COVID hysteria. WE WILL NOT COMPLY! https://t.co/2lgmJQJthC
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 22, 2023
Dr. Kevin James responded on Thursday evening, saying on his Instagram, “Marjorie Taylor Greene–Instead of worrying about Morris Brown College, worry about President Donald Trump and his legal issues- we will not be intimidated.”
James's comments come on the heels of Donald Trump being brought up on RICO charges by Fulton County DA and Howard University alumna Fani Willis. Trump turned himself in this evening with a mugshot yet to be released at the time of this writing.
A portion of the letter, written by James, is featured below.
Effective immediately, Morris Brown College has reinstated its COVID-19 mask mandate due to reports of positive cases among students in the Atlanta University Center. Over the next 14 days, the following protocols will be in place:
1. Mask Wearing: All students and employees are required to wear face masks (staff may remove in their offices while alone).
2. Physical Distancing: Students must maintain physical distancing.
3. Large Gatherings: Institutional guidelines for gathering sizes must be followed. There will be no parties or large student events on campus for the next two weeks.
4. Isolation and Quarantine: Students must adhere to institutional policies and CDC guidelines for isolation and quarantine.
5. Contact Tracing: Compliance with college-initiated contact tracing efforts is expected.
6. Symptom Monitoring: Students and employees are obligated to undergo temperature checks upon campus arrival.
7. Regular Hand Washing/Sanitization: Frequent hand washing is expected from all students and employees.