In an abundance of caution, Morris Brown has reinstated COVID-19 mask mandates per a report by Vanessa McCray of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Officials for the institution announced the mask mandate via a letter to students, faculty, and staff. The decision was said to be based on rising positive cases in the Atlanta University Center. Morris Brown's president Dr. Kevin James says that there are no reported cases on campus yet but the move was done in an abundance of caution, per a statement retrieved by McCray in her report.

A portion of the letter, written by James, is featured below.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Effective immediately, Morris Brown College has reinstated its COVID-19 mask mandate due to reports of positive cases among students in the Atlanta University Center. Over the next 14 days, the following protocols will be in place:

1. Mask Wearing: All students and employees are required to wear face masks (staff may remove in their offices while alone).

2. Physical Distancing: Students must maintain physical distancing.

3. Large Gatherings: Institutional guidelines for gathering sizes must be followed. There will be no parties or large student events on campus for the next two weeks.

4. Isolation and Quarantine: Students must adhere to institutional policies and CDC guidelines for isolation and quarantine.

5. Contact Tracing: Compliance with college-initiated contact tracing efforts is expected.

6. Symptom Monitoring: Students and employees are obligated to undergo temperature checks upon campus arrival.

7. Regular Hand Washing/Sanitization: Frequent hand washing is expected from all students and employees.

The AUC brought all the energy this weekend during Olive Branch 🕊️ We love to see @1881morrisbrown making an appearance for the first time in 20

years! 🙌🏾 #AUC #MorrisBrown #Spelman #Morehouse pic.twitter.com/eQoDsHTpeT — HBCU Pulse (@thehbcupulse) August 14, 2023

Morris Brown reopened campus for the semester and started classes last week. Students from the institution participated in several activities with students from Fellow Atlanta University Center institutions Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University. Morehouse's COVID-19 & Monkeypox Resource Center has the threat level of COVID-19 as minimal as displayed by their COVID Alert Level gauge.