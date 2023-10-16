Cleveland Cavaliers' guard Donovan Mitchell just recently saw the official release of his newest signature Adidas D.O.N. Issue #5 sneaker as the four-time All-Star enters his second year with his new squad. Before the season tips off, Mitchell and Adidas will release a few new colorways of his latest shoes, including this bright orange ensemble just in time for Halloween. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Adidas D.O.N. Issue #5 was first teased by Donovan Mitchell when he wore the “Blue Sapphire” colorway in a cleated version for the 2023 MLB Celebrity All-Star Game. The pair got a ton of traction as Mitchell and Adidas teased a future release date. With the official release behind us (October 15), Adidas will now be releasing an orange colorway along with the original Blue Sapphire version.

Donovan Mitchell and adidas are ready for Halloween with this DON Issue 5 🎃 pic.twitter.com/DmcPiNzTd7 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) October 16, 2023

The Adidas D.O.N. Issue #5 takes a futuristic shape, common with other iterations of Mitchell's signature line. The latest version features Adidas' shell technology with a neoprene bootie underneath, made to mold to the wearer's foot. The white Adidas stripes come from underneath the midsole and the uppers are draped in a vibrant orange color. The orange fades to black on the heel and the look is completed by a dark red tone at the back. Of the two colorways released thus far, this version will pair perfectly with the Cavaliers' standard uniforms.

How to Buy Donovan Mitchell's Adidas D.O.N. Issue #5

The Adidas D.O.N. Issue #5 is now available at select retailers and in limited stock on adidas.com. This particular Orange/Black colorway will release on similar platforms on October 24, 2023, just in time for Halloween. The price tag is set at $120 and they'll be available in full sizing.

What do you think of Donovan Mitchell's newest sneakers? Will you be grabbing a pair?