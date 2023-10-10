Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell witnessed the insane ending of Game 2 of the NLDS featuring the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies. Donovan Mitchell tweeted a simple six-word reaction after Michael Harris II orchestrated the game-winning double play.

“Crazy way to end the game,” Donovan Mitchell tweeted.

Mitchell wasn't the only one who chimed in on the epic ending. Many MLB fans tweeted their sentiments after witnessing the Braves overcome an early 4-0 deficit. Phillies starter Zack Wheeler was spectacular for the Phillies. He recorded 10 strikeouts and silenced the Braves' bats through the first seven innings. The Phillies' pitching rotation held the Braves scoreless in Game 1. It seemed the trend will continue entering the bottom of the seventh inning.

To the relief of Braves fans everywhere, Atlanta catcher Travis D'Arnaud hit a three-run home run off Wheeler to end their postseason drought. It was the Braves' first home run of the postseason. Phillies manager Rob Thomson promptly called on his bullpen.

Braves All-Star third baseman Austin Riley's two run-blast in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Atlanta the lead. The sold-out crowd at Truist Park exploded.

Michael Harris II caught Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper fly ball to right center field. Harper, who thought he recorded a hit, sped toward second base. However, Austin Riley caught Harris' outfield throw. Riley, in turn, threw the final out to first baseman Matt Olson.

The Braves' improbable 5-4 victory tied the biggest postseason comeback in franchise history. If that was any indication, Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday will be another must-see. This is October baseball at its finest.

We will wait for another postgame reaction from the Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell.