Co-op Cowboy Crafting RPG ‘Don’t Die in the West’ Releases Into Early Access!

Don’t Die in the West, a co-op cowboy crafting RPG by Funday Games, now in Early Access on Steam for immersive wild west adventures.

Funday Games, the renowned Danish developer behind the successful title Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, has made a significant stride in the gaming industry with the release of its latest game, Don’t Die in the West, now available on Steam Early Access. This self-published title, a co-op cowboy crafting RPG, offers an engaging foray into the wild, untamed prairies of a fictional world, providing gamers with a unique blend of survival, exploration, and ranch building.

Set in the sprawling landscapes of the wild west, Don’t Die in the West allows groups of 1-4 players to step into the boots of cowpokes who have inherited their late uncle’s ranch. This inheritance, however, comes with the challenge of starting almost from scratch, equipped with minimal resources and a plethora of possibilities. The game uniquely combines elements of cooperative gameplay with an immersive simulation of cowboy life, where players can build and personalize their ranch. This includes constructing various buildings, restoring dilapidated farmland, and gradually turning a desolate land into a thriving homestead.

Survival is a fundamental aspect of Don’t Die in the West. Players are tasked with crafting essential tools and formidable weapons, venturing into unknown territories to gather resources, and expanding their domain in the face of adversity. The game encourages forming alliances, where players can join forces with up to three friends to collectively tackle the challenges of the wild west.

Exploration is a key component, as players venture beyond their ranch to explore vast prairies and desolate landscapes. This quest for resources is critical for upgrading their arsenal and fortifying their base. Players must adapt to environmental challenges, including extreme weather conditions and the need for sustenance, which adds layers of complexity to the gameplay. Additionally, the choices made by players have a direct impact on their legacy in Tumbleville, with a traveling journalist chronicling their exploits and turning their actions into the stuff of legends.

With its launch in Early Access, Don’t Die in the West opens the door for players to begin shaping their wild west narrative. Funday Games has laid out an ambitious roadmap for the game’s development during this phase, promising the introduction of new biomes like the eerie Ghost Town and the lush Westwood Forest. These additions will provide fresh challenges, new enemies, and expanded farming opportunities, enhancing the game’s depth and replayability.

The team at Funday Games is dedicated to closely collaborating with the gaming community to fine-tune ‘Don’t Die in the West.’ Throughout the Early Access period, the developers plan to iterate on the game’s systems, enrich its open-world environment, and roll out exciting new features.

Anders Leicht Rohde, Chief Creative Officer and Founder at Funday Games, expressed his passion for this project: “‘Don’t Die in the West’ is more than just a game for us. It represents our vision of bringing players together in a shared adventure, where camaraderie and collective decision-making pave the way for unforgettable experiences. We eagerly await player feedback to help us shape this game into something truly special.”

Don’t Die in the West is currently available for purchase on Steam at a price of 12.79 EUR / 12.99 USD. This game presents an opportunity for players to embark on an extraordinary journey in the wild west, where their decisions not only shape their destiny but also contribute to a legacy that echoes through the virtual world of Tumbleville. As the game evolves through its Early Access phase, players can look forward to a continually expanding and enriching wild west adventure.