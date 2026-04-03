The Green Bay Packers didn’t go whole hog in free agency, but the next step has arrived. The Packers’ 2026 NFL Draft guide is here to get you ready for the upcoming annual seven-round selection meeting.

Ahead of this crucial week, let’s look at the Packers’ draft picks, biggest needs, potential targets, and recent draft history. The draft is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this year, with Round 1 kicking off on April 23. Rounds 2 and 3 happen on April 24. The festivities wrap up with Rounds 4-7 on April 25.

Packers’ 2026 NFL Draft picks

Because of their deal to get Micah Parsons last year, the Packers will have to wait through 51 picks to get their first player. That is, unless they make a trade. However, they don’t really have a position of strength for GM Brian Gutekunst to move back into the first round.

Round 2, Pick 52

Round 3, Pick 84

Round 4, Pick 120

Round 5, Pick 160

Round 6, Pick 201

Round 7, Pick 236

Round 7, Pick 255

Packers’ 2026 NFL Draft needs and targets

EDGE: Perhaps the biggest reason the Packers might consider an edge rusher with their first pick is Parsons. It’s possible he won’t be ready to go when the season begins.

Also, the Packers traded Rashan Gary and lost Kingsley Enagbare to free agency. They did add Javan Hargrave in free agency.

The bad news is that dominant pass rushers likely won’t be available this late. Unless they get lucky, the Packers will be forced to go with a guy like R Mason Thomas of Oklahoma. He could develop into a decent starter, according to NFL.com.

“Twitched-up rush linebacker whose lack of size and length at the point of attack could be offset by his rush talent,” Lance Zierlien wrote. “Thomas has added good mass over the years, but still gets engulfed and displaced by big, downhill blockers. He’s more dangerous on the move, slipping into gaps and disrupting edges before they’re set.

“(Thomas is) an explosive speed rusher with the ability to shave the edge tightly or create surprising push with leverage and speed-to-power conversion.”

There’s work to be done for Thomas, but he might fit the Packers’ need. Other options include Gabe Jacas (Illinois), Derrick Moore (Michigan), and Malachi Lawrence (UCF).

CB: What NFL team wouldn’t like a top-notch cornerback? The Packers are hungry here, too. Otherwise, they will be rolling with Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine.

The good news is the second round could be rife with potentially good defensive backs. Indiana’s D’Angelo Ponds probably won’t last to the No. 51 spot, but maybe the Packers could trade up for him. His effort sets him apart, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Ponds plays with clear passion and urgency every snap,” PFF wrote. “While his size, athleticism, and strength limitations cap his ceiling, his football IQ and instincts give him starter potential as a zone defender.”

If the Packers don’t want to trade up, San Diego State’s Chris Johnson could be on the board.

“Johnson is scheme-dependent and best suited for off coverage rather than press,” PFF wrote. “In that role, he excels with physicality, spacing, anticipation, and ball skills.”

Other options include Arizona State’s Keith Abney II or Miami’s Keionte Scott.

OL: The Packers have a decently strong line, but losing Rasheed Walker to free agency didn’t help. Jordan Morgan should take over that left tackle spot.

But his moving to a full-time starting role makes depth an issue. And that’s where a key draft pick or two can help.

Chase Bisontis (Texas A&M) may still be on the board. And he could develop into a plus-starter despite length issues, according to NFL.com.

“Bisontis is a tough, well-schooled guard,” Zierlein wrote. “He lacks ideal length, but he brings heavy hands, good footwork, and plus core strength to the table. (Bisontis) plays with ideal strain and stickiness to sustain blocks. He has plenty of nasty when he needs it, too.

“He’s consistent as a move/zone blocker and when working downhill. He can be outreached, stacked, and shed when his hands aren’t first, though.”

Another option would be Iowa tackle Gennings Dunker. However, the second round is thin on good offensive linemen. And that could mean the Packers might need to trade up for Bisontis.

Recent draft history — top picks for the last five years

2025: WR Matthew Golden, Texas (Round 1, pick 23)

2024: OL Jordan Morgan, Arizona (Round 1, 25)

2023: DL Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (Round 1, 13)

2022: LB Quay Walker, Georgia (Round 1, 22)

2021: DB Eric Stokes, Georgia (Round 1, 29)

There’s not a lot of excitement about the Packers’ history. Walker has shown flashes. Golden was a rookie year afterthought in the offense.

So, it’s hard to get excited about the 2026 draft. And perhaps this is a reason the Packers sent draft picks to the Cowboys to get that home-run player they haven’t been able to find on their own in the draft.

Things are getting tight for Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur. This draft needs to be better at the top end. That’s because the Packers need a legitimate Super Bowl run in 2026.