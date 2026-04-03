After hitting him with brass knuckles on Monday Night RAW, streaming icon IShowSpeed paid the price when WWE Superstar LA Knight confronted him.

During his livestream on Thursday, Apr. 2, Speed was approached by Knight. They tried to talk out their differences, but the “Megastar” eventually resorted to what he knows best: violence.

LMAOOOOO??????? LA KNIGHT JUST THREW SPEED INTO HIS STREAMING SETUP 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rqgjTUHm53 — 𝙎𝙖𝙢 (@RhodesKotaEra) April 2, 2026 Expand Tweet

Knight threw Speed into the camera that he uses for his streams. A “no signal” message then appeared, indicating the stream was no longer working.

IShowSpeed kept selling WWE star LA Knight's attack after the stream

Following the attack, Speed made a public appearance alongside NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. His arm was in a sling, showing he was still reeling from the attack.

IShowSpeed has gone to work today making the LA Knight run-in as publicized as he can. “LA Knight came into my house and threw me into my setup because I punched him on WWE last Monday.” pic.twitter.com/OtpwC23QDq — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) April 2, 2026

“Somebody broke into my house. He goes [by] the name LA Knight, [who] came into my house and threw me into my setup because I punched him on WWE last Monday,” Speed explained. “He came to get his revenge, but I did it on accident, and it seems like [I'm] getting dragged into this.”

By all accounts, it appears Speed and Knight still have unfinished business. Perhaps this will lead to them facing at WrestleMania 42 in some capacity.

Speed is friends with The Vision's Logan Paul. This could lead them to team up, along with Austin Theory, to face The Usos (Jey and Jimmy) and Knight.

The match hasn't been booked yet, but seeing that the WrestleMania 42 card still has some open spots, it could happen in the coming weeks. It will certainly be a situation to continue monitoring.

Luckily, this wouldn't be Speed's first time in a WWE ring. Previously, he competed in the 2025 Royal Rumble. He helped Bron Breakker eliminate Otis from the match. However, their alliance didn't last long, as Breakker speared Speed and threw him over the top rope.