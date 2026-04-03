NFL legend Tom Brady has been trending in relation to WWE for the past few weeks. Since making his cute digs toward WWE while attending Logan Paul's ImPaulsive podcast during the Super Bowl 60 media, Brady has been at the receiving end of several attacks by WWE Superstars.

While Oba Femi, CM Punk, Kit Wilson, and many others teamed up to take a dig at Brady, he also became heavily rumored to appear at the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 42 PLE in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recently, during a conversation with Sports Illustrated, Michaels was asked about his thoughts on Brady’s WWE comments and who he would like to see face the NFL legend. Without pausing for a second thought, Michaels seamlessly put Brady up for a match against Brock Lesnar.

”[There are a] Number of people who could stretch him three ways from Sunday. I [would] put him in the ring with Brock Lesnar, obviously, that’s an easy one. Anybody that wants to do this stuff, we all just feed them to Brock.”

As of now, Lesnar finds himself in a heated rivalry with Oba Femi ahead of WrestleMania 42, while Brady, who was once rumored to attend WrestleMania this year, has not yet shared anything concrete on it.

Also, during an appearance on UnSportsmanLike, Seth Rollins reacted to Tom Brady's remarks on WWE. Open to the prospect of wrestling Brady, Rollins further claimed that the NFL veteran did not have “the guts” to show up at WrestleMania 42. Despite his eagerness to wrestle Brady, Rollins is currently scheduled to fight Gunther at WrestleMania.