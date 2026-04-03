Inevitably, Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, was going to be asked questions about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, but she's no longer going to entertain them.

During the latest edition of the Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kelce told everyone to “quit asking me — and my mother-in-law [Donna Kelce] about upcoming nuptials.”

She then doubled down, “Nobody's f*****g telling you anything. I don't have any details.” Kelce specifically called out TMZ, who had asked Donna Kelce if she signed an NDA for the wedding.

Kylie Kelce wants everyone to stop asking her about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding @nglwithkylie pic.twitter.com/UeaqHUWy6C — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) April 2, 2026

“Stop f*****g asking me; stop f*****g my mother-in-law, TMZ, f*****g being creeps in the f*****g airport. Ew,” she said. “Here's the deal — even if I did have any information, I'm not f*****g telling you! That's private information, if I had it, private information between family.”

Now, Kelce didn't mind being asked about it by Cameron Rogers on Conversations by Cam. Why? Because Rogers is an “intelligent woman who knows how ridiculous that question is.”

To TMZ and others who will continue to ask her about the wedding, Kelce had one acronym for them: “SMA,” which she translated to “suck my a*s.”

What has Kylie Kelce said about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

While on Conversations with Cam, Kelce said she “would love to give you all the details,” but she didn't “have them.” As Kelce noted, Rogers said it in a joking manner, quipping that she was distracting her to get some answers.

The wedding appears to be coming up soon, perhaps this summer. Kelce will surely be there, but don't expect her to tell all about it.

Kelce has been married into the family since 2018. She and Jason Kelce met on Tinder and later tied the knot in April 2018. They have four daughters together. Now, they are gearing up to welcome a new member into the family: Taylor Swift.