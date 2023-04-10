ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

John Rahm is golf’s man of the hour after earning his green jacket at the 2023 Masters. Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz almost ruined it for him, or so he claims.

During his speech, Rahm revealed that Ertz jinxed him at the start of the tournament by stating his first hole looked like a “walk in the park”. He four-putted the next hole right after because the golfing gods don’t appreciate such hubris.

“For those people who believe in jinxing, Thursday morning when I was getting on the golf cart to get to this putting green 10 minutes before my tee time, I saw a text from a good friend of mine, and I’m going to name him because he’s a Super Bowl winning champion, Zach Ertz,” John Rahm said. “He sent the text, and I’m going to paraphrase here, but he said, ‘That first green looking like a walk in the park — or something like that — right now.’ Ten minutes before I four-putted to start the tournament. So thank you, Zach. Don’t ever do that again please.”

A lighthearted story and request from the Green Jacket winner. #themasters pic.twitter.com/fqSMUu0nmk — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2023

Zach Ertz’s former Cardinals teammate JJ Watt, who’s also part of the group chat with Rahm, spilled the screenshots that confirm the jinx was in.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Given that he won the whole darn thing, John Rahm clearly managed to sidestep any supernatural intervention to win the Masters and the etch his name in the history books.

Ertz refused to apologize after being publicly put on blast. Instead, the Cardinals player vowed to send similar messages for the rest of his career.