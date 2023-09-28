In a very surprising turn of events, Valve has released Compendium 2023 for its popular MOBA game, Dota 2 (Defense of the Ancients) after the company has already shared hints that there would be no Battlepass of sorts for this year. When fans heard this news, we were all quite baffled with the move but now it seems to make more sense with The Compendium being released in line prior to 2023's The International taking place in Seattle, Washington. In this article, we share with you a more reader-friendly summary of everything that you need to know for the Dota 2 Compendium as we list down all the details, features, and price for purchase if you consider getting one for yourself.

Dota 2 Compendium Details, Features, and Price

Instead of getting the usual Battlepass that includes the new cosmetics and the freebies that players would usually get, Valve has decided to focus more on revamping its approach with The International content. So, to refresh everyone with activities for this year's Battlepass of sorts, players will be receiving a set of activities that aim to create more engagement between the fans and the broadcast, making it more interactive for everyone as the yearly major Dota 2 tournament comes into play.

Most Dota 2 players and enthusiasts are not really too happy with this decision but it seems that Valve will be sticking with it. In an effort to make everything more balanced between content drops and interaction within the game, the developers made sure to focus on what they think is the best decision for the fans and pro players alike. While the Battle pass no longer acts as the community prize pool for the tournament, how much will Valve be giving out to the participating teams? With all these in mind, is The Compendium still worth purchasing?

Profile Showcase

One of the latest changes that were introduced in the new update with the release of Dota 2's Compendium for 2023 is the Profile Showcase. With this update, players can see that their profile has been reworked and can now feature different backgrounds based on their favorite loading screens. This makes loading screens actually more relevant now since they have been put to the side in recent years. In the new Profile and Mini Profile pages of the game, Players may also opt to use sprays, chat wheels, items, stickers, and even show off their own stats to do the humble brag post against enemies who might visit and check your profile.

The Road to The International Challenge

In the Road to The International Challenge, you will get to relive iconic plays by pro players themselves by reenacting specific plays from their matches. There are two different challenges that Dota 2 players can participate in where you play the role of specific heroes that pro players have used in previous matches throughout the road to The International. You will be required to win as specific heroes featured in an actual match or win using one of the pro players' most-picked heroes. There will be five (5) hero options available to choose from for each time and you will also be given full details of the quest on what you need to accomplish for the bonus reward.

Fantasy Draft

We are all familiar with Valve's Fantasy Draft and they recognize the need to update the mechanics of this particular feature. In this Dota 2 Compendium, players get to pick their favorite carry, offlaner, mid, and support players each weekend during The International 12. To participate in the Fantasy Draft, you will need to use your Compendium rewards and earned rerolls to craft for your selected players. Competing players in the tournament also earn Compendium points each week with a chance to grab a unique in-game trophy as well.

Bingo

Since Valve wanted to make The International more engaging between viewers and the competitors in the tournament, we are all introduced to Dota 2's own version of Bingo. All Compendium owners will receive a randomly generated card each weekend of The International 12 where each square represents a possible moment that could happen within the game. If you complete the Bingo card, you will be rewarded with Compendium points that you can use further! Shouting “Bingo!” when winning is encouraged.

The Oracle's Challenge

In case you weren't aware, previous Oracle's Challenge winners are actually taken to watch The International live in an all-expense paid trip. The Oracle's Challenge is pretty straightforward as you need to predict everything within The International. From the group stage, you will be required to predict the order in which teams will move up in the competition throughout the opening bracket or if they will be falling out of contention for The International 12 champions. Each correct pick in The Oracle's Challenge will earn you more Compendium Points throughout the tournament's coverage.

Besides this, if you are watching live via Dota TV or on Twitch, guessing the stats live like the total number of player deaths, set time in the match, or range of time the Tier 1 tower has been destroyed are available to do. If you join the live Oracle's Challenge, you get to earn up to six Compendium points per day.

Predict them all and be The Oracle's Challenge winner. Who knows, you might win an all-expense paid trip as well for The International 13!

Supporter's Club and Talent Stickers

The Supporter's Club is back with Bronze, Silver, and Gold tier options to cheer on your favorite teams competing in The International 12. Joining will provide you with a selection of rewards curated by the teams themselves such as voice lines, sprays, and more. Besides this, 50% of all the sales will go directly to the team you support which is a very generous feat coming from Valve. You may view available bundles for sale in the Dota 2 client.

Talent Stickers make their way back as well, giving you a very familiar option to purchase reward bundles that banner featured stickers, voice lines, and autographs from your favorite casters, commentators, and analysts appearing on The Internation 12 broadcast. More details on this to be shared as soon as they are available.

Dota 2 Compendium Rewards

We've mentioned a great deal on how to earn Compendium points but we share this time around what to do with them and how to actually earn Compendium Rewards. You can earn these rewards by watching the broadcast and engaging in it as well as just simply playing Dota 2. Compendium points and Levels will provide you with rewards like player and team stickers, chat wheels that you can spam forever, and a whole lot more.

There are pretty sick-looking The International 12 specific items like the new HUD design which derives its looks from a Stained Glass design, teleport effects based on your favorite team, new loading screens, and more that are viewable in the Dota 2 client.

Dota 2 Compendium Prices

All these Dota 2 Compendium details and features are pretty solid coming from a hardcore fan's standpoint but take note that these all come at a price. For the Dota 2 Compendium 2023 price, players can choose to purchase a single level for $6.99 or a 50-level bundle for $29.99. Will you be getting Dota 2's Compendium this year? We can't wait for the inaugural start of The International with Gaben's signature “Welcome to the International.” We hope that Dota 2 players are as excited as we all are.

