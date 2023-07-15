Renowned hip-hop producer Dr. Dre has disclosed the reason behind his decision to decline collaborations with music legends Prince and Michael Jackson. In a candid interview with Kevin Hart for his Hart To Heart series on Peacock, Dre revealed that he turned down the opportunities to work with the late artists due to their immense stature in the music industry. He also admitted to leaving Stevie Wonder waiting in the studio after being personally asked to collaborate on a track, according to TMZ.

During the interview, Hart inquired whether Dre had created demo tapes for the iconic musicians, prompting Dre to explain his response. He stated, “Nah, they just asked me to work with them, and I just [was like], ‘What the f*** am I gonna do with them?' Those are my f****** heroes, man. Yeah, that happened.”

Despite his reputation as one of the greatest producers of all time, Dre confessed that he felt intimidated by the likes of Michael Jackson, Prince, and Stevie Wonder, with whom he grew up. Instead, he preferred to appreciate their music from a distance and focus on collaborating with new artists or individuals he had previously worked with.

In an interview with MTV, Dre revealed, “Somebody approached me about working with Michael Jackson, and I did say no because I like working with new artists or people that I've worked with in the past. I can develop them from the ground up. There's no set standard that I have to live up to or anything like that.”

Dre emphasized his preference for nurturing emerging talent and providing them with the opportunity to shine in the studio. By working with artists from the ground up, he believed he could bring out the best in them and create music that truly resonated.

While fans may have envisioned groundbreaking collaborations between Dr. Dre, Prince, and Michael Jackson, Dre's personal decision to focus on working with emerging artists showcases his commitment to fostering new talent and maintaining creative freedom. His refusal to collaborate with these iconic figures is a testament to his dedication to developing artists and his unwavering artistic integrity.