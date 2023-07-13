Legendary producer Dr. Dre made a surprising revelation about his iconic album, The Chronic, stating that it wasn't his idea to create the record and that he had to be convinced to do it. In an interview with Kevin Hart for his Hart To Heart series on Peacock, Dre opened up about his decision to distance himself from N.W.A. due to conflicts within the group, HipHopDX reports.

Dr. Dre explained that money and business matters caused a rift among the members of N.W.A., leading to their breakup. With Ice Cube already having left, Dre found himself on his own and uncertain about his future. However, a close friend, referred to as D.O.C., convinced him to pursue The Chronic album.

“It wasn't my decision. I was talked into doing that,” Dre admitted. Feeling like it was a make-or-break situation, he went ahead with the project, driven by a sense of urgency and the belief that it could determine his future in the music industry. He described it as a life-or-death situation, with his back against the wall.

Released on December 15, 1992, The Chronic was a significant success, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album produced two top 10 hits on the Hot 100 with “Nuthin' But a ‘G' Thang” and “Dre Day,” and earned Dre his first Grammy Award for “Let Me Ride.”

Beyond its commercial achievements, The Chronic received wide recognition for its influence in shaping the sound of Hip Hop and establishing the West Coast as a dominant force in the genre, challenging the supremacy of New York at the time. The album has left a lasting impact, inspiring generations of rappers.

Dr. Dre's revelation sheds new light on the creation of The Chronic, showcasing the pivotal role played by external influence in guiding his career trajectory. Despite not initially being his decision, the album's success solidified Dre's position as one of Hip Hop's most influential artists and producers.