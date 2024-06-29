Dr. Marion Ross Fedrick released a farewell message as she steps down as Albany State University’s president after seven years in the position. She announced in February that she would be stepping down as president to embark on a new journey as executive vice president and chief of staff to President Blake at Georgia State University. Earlier this month, it was announced that Dr. Lawrence M. Drake II would step in as interim president, effective July 1.

Dr. Ross Fedrick shared a heartfelt message regarding her departure on the Albany State University website:

“As my time at Albany State University comes to a close this academic year, I am filled with a range of emotions, but one that sums it up well is gratitude. I am grateful for the opportunity ahead and the one I’m leaving behind.

It has been a pleasure to lead the university and to be part of a dynamic campus, alumni, and supportive Albany community. Leaving a place Horace, Sarah, and I have called home for the last seven years was an incredibly difficult decision. While here, we formed deep connections and friendships, have been enriched by the vibrant community, and were made stronger by your unwavering support. We will miss the uniqueness of Albany and ASU, but we will always cherish you in our hearts.

As a community, you trusted me to lead our beloved Unsinkable and Indestructible ASU. We launched innovative programs, expanded our reach, and enhanced the student experience, all of which have contributed to the growth and success of ASU. What started as an interim assignment, with a wonderful transition team, quickly evolved into my life’s pursuit of ensuring student success and access.

These last seven years have stretched us all. Unsinkable and Indestructible took on a renewed meaning as we came together to rebuild after Hurricane Michael, rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic, and mourn the loss of students, employees, and friends. These challenges reinforced the importance of our interdependence, strengthened our resolve, and demonstrated our resilience, all while proving we are Albany Strong.

This once-in-a-lifetime experience has been personally and professionally rewarding—the relationships that I’ve made, the lessons that I’ve learned, and the accomplishments that we’ve achieved together.”

Dr. Ross Fedrick’s career at Albany State began in 2017, when she served as both interim executive vice president and interim president of the university. She was later appointed as the 10th president of Albany State in 2018. With a career expanding over 30 years, Dr. Ross Fedrick was able to use her experience to influence major change at Albany State. During her tenure as president, the university has undertaken several critical initiatives that include a redesign of the institution’s academic colleges, approval of the University System of Georgia’s first nexus degrees, and the design and implementation of the university’s integrated student success model to include the creation of the Albany State University Summer Success Institute.

Dr. Ross Fedrick is one of several HBCU presidents who announced their departure from their universities within the last year. Tennessee State University’s president, Dr. Glenda Glover, announced last August that she would be retiring after serving as president since 2013. Shortly after, Dr. Harold L. Martin announced his retirement from North Carolina A&T University. Dr. Martin had been with the university for 15 years.

More recently, Florida Memorial University’s President, Jaffus Hardrick, stepped down from his position after 5 years of service. Dr. Rochelle L. Ford of Dillard University announced her resignation late last week, effective immediately.