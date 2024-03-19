In honor of Women’s History Month, we wanted to show some love to the women who lead some of our illustrious institutions. Here is a list of the current HBCU female presidents.
Marion Ross Fedrick, Albany State University
Marion Ross Fedrick is the 10th President of Albany State University. She was appointed to this position in 2018 by the Georgia Board of Regents after serving as both the interim executive vice president and interim president of the University since October 2017.
President Fedrick is a two-time graduate of the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in adult education with a concentration in organizational development and a master’s degree in public administration.
Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, Benedict College
Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis is the 14th and first woman President of Benedict College. She was unanimously appointed to this position by the Board of Trustees in 2017. She previously served as the 13th and first woman President of Florida Memorial University.
Dr. Artis earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political science from West Virginia State University. She earned a Doctorate in Higher Education Leadership and Policy from Vanderbilt University. She also has a Juris Doctorate from West Virginia University College of Law. As well as certifications from Indiana University and DePaul University.
Suzanne Walsh, Bennett College
Suzanne Walsh is the 19th President of Bennett College. She was appointed to this position in August 2019.
She has an associate degree in applied science degree from Hudson Valley Community College and a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University. She earned a juris doctorate and a Master of Social Work from Case Western Reserve University where she was also elected to the Society of Benchers of Case Western University School of Law. Walsh has honorary doctorates from Case Western Reserve University and Johnson C. Smith University.
Dr. Aminta H. Breaux, Bowie State University
Dr. Aminta H. Breaux is the 10th President of Bowie State University. She was appointed to the position in July 2017. Breaux has over 30 years of experience in the area of diverse higher education leadership.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Temple University as well as a doctorate in counseling psychology. She has a master’s degree in psychological services in education from the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Breaux is also a graduate of the Harvard Institute for Executive Management and the American Association for State Colleges and Universities Millennium Leadership Institute.
Dr. Karrie D. Dixon, Elizabeth City State University
Dr. Karrie G. Dixon is the 12th Chief Executive Officer and 7th Chancellor of Elizabeth City State University and has been in this position since December 2018. Before being appointed as interim chancellor in the spring of 2018 Dr. Dixon was the co-lead on the ECSU New Directions Phase 2 Operational Team.
She earned both her bachelor’s and doctorate from North Carolina State University. While she received her master’s from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith, Harris-Stowe State University
Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith is the 21st President of Harris-Stowe State University and is the first woman to be elected in the role. She has been at Harris-Stowe since 2010 and has served in numerous leadership roles.
She holds an educational doctorate in higher education leadership from Maryville University in St. Louis. She also has two master’s degrees in social work and public health from Saint Louis University.
Dr. Melva K. Wallace, Huston-Tillotson University
Dr. Melva K. Wallace is the 7th President and CEO of Huston-Tilloston University. She was elected to the position in the summer of 2022.
She received a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and a master’s degree in public administration from Grambling University. She also earned her Ph.D. in urban higher education from Jackson State University.
Dr. Brenda A. Allen, Lincoln University of PA
Dr. Brenda A. Allen is the 14th President of Lincoln University of PA. She has been in this role since 2017.
Dr. Allen is a graduate of Lincoln University of PA. She earned both a master’s degree and a Ph.D. in developmental psychology from Howard University.
Bobbie Knight, Miles College
Bobbie Knight is the 15th President of Miles College and the first woman to hold this position since the university’s founding in 1898. She was named interim president in August 2019 and on March 5, 2020, Knight was elected as permanent president.
Knight is a graduate of the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa and the Birmingham School of Law. She is also a graduate of the Kellogg School of Management Executive Leadership Program at Northwestern University. In May of 2022, the Miles College Board of Trustees presented Knight with an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.
Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, Morehouse School of Medicine
Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice is the 6th President and CEO of the Morehouse School of Medicine and the first woman to lead the free-standing medical institution. Dr. Montgomery Rice was inaugurated as president in September 2014 after serving as dean and vice president of the Morehouse School of Medicine since 2011.
Dr. Montgomery Rice holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the Georgia Institute of Technology. She is also a graduate of Harvard Medical School. She received an honorary degree from the University of Massachusetts Medical School as well as a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree from Rush University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Emory University School of Medicine.
Dr. Javaune Adams-Gastons, Norfolk State University
Dr. Javanese Adam’s-Gaston is the 7th President of Norfolk State University. She began her tenure at Norfolk State on June 24, 2019.
Dr. Adam’s-Gastons is a graduate of the University of Dubuque. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology, psychology, and general science. She also holds a master’s degree in psychology from Loras College and a Ph.D. in psychology from Iowa State University.
Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones, Paine College
Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones is the 17th President of Paine College. She was elected to the role in 2019.
Dr. Evans Jones received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Fisk University. She received a Master of Arts and Doctor of Psychology degrees in Clinical/Developmental Psychology from Ohio State University.
Tokmikia P. LeGrande, Prairie View A&M University
Tomikia P. LeGrande Ed.D. is the 9th President of Prairie View A&M. LeGrande was elected to this position on June 1, 2023.
LeGrande is a two-time graduate of HBCUs. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Savannah State University. She also received a Master of Science degree in Chemistry from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. As well as an Ed.D. from Texas Tech University.
Cynthia Robinson Alexander, Savannah State University
Cynthia Robinson Alexander is the Interim President of Savannah State University. Her tenure as interim president began on July 1, 2023.
She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Urban Studies from Brown University. Alexander also has a Master of City Regional Planning degree from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and a juris doctorate from Boston University.
Dr. Paulette Dillard, Shaw University
Dr. Paulette Dillard is the 18th President of Shaw University. She has been in this role since September 2018.
Dr. Dillard earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Barber-Scotia College. She also earned a Master of Science degree in Biology from Tennessee State University as well as an MBA from the Jack Massey School of Business at Belmont University. She earned a Ph.D. in Biological Sciences and completed her postdoctoral training at the Center for Cancer Research and Therapeutic Development at Clark Atlanta University.
Dr. Helene D. Gayle, Spelman College
Dr. Helene D. Gayle is the 11th President of Spelman College. She began serving as the president on July 1, 2022.
Dr. Gayle is a graduate of Barnard College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. She received her M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and an M.P.H. at Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Gayle has received 18 honorary degrees from several universities.
Dr. Yolanda Page, Stillman College
Dr. Yolanda W. Page is the 8th President of Stillman College. She was elected to this position in July 2023.
Dr. Page graduated from Dillard University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a minor in Business Management. While attending Louisiana State University she earned both a Master of Arts and a Doctor of Philosophy degrees in American and African American Literature. She has also completed the California State University Certificate Program in Student Success Analytics.
Dr. Adena Williams Loston, St. Philip’s College
Dr. Adena Williams Loston is the 14th President of St. Philip’s College. Dr. Williams Loston became president on March 7, 2007, which was also the 109th anniversary of St. Philip’s College.
Dr. Williams Loston attended Alcorn State University where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1973. She earned both her master’s and Doctor of Philosophy degrees from Bowling Green State University in 1974 and 1979. She also attended the Institute for Educational Management at Harvard University in 1996; the Oxford Roundtable at Oxford University in 2001; and the Wharton School of Business in 2005.
Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, Tennessee State University
Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover is the 8th President of Tennessee State University and is the first woman in the university’s history to hold this position. Dr. Glover’s tenure as president began in January 2013.
Dr. Glover is a proud alumna of Tennessee State University where she majored in mathematics. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Clark Atlanta University. She completed her Doctor of Business degree at George Washington University, and later completed her law degree at Georgetown University.
Dr. Charlotte P. Morris, Tuskegee University
Dr. Charlotte P. Morris is the 9th President of Tuskegee University. She was appointed to this position on August 1, 2021.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in business education at Jackson State University. She also received a master’s degree in business administration from Delta State University as well as a Ph.D. degree in education and business management from Kansas State University. She has completed additional graduate-level coursework at the Harvard University Graduate School of Education’s Institute for Educational Management, higher education administration coursework at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, and summer institutes in curriculum development in higher education.
Dr. Heidi M. Anderson, University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Dr. Heidi M. Anderson is the 16th President of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. She has held this position since September 1, 2018.
Dr. Anderson is a three-time graduate of Purdue University. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy, a Master of Science degree in education, and a Ph. D. in pharmacy administration.