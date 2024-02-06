Oops, I did it again...

Drake has called out the Grammys… again, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The rapper has had a long-running feud with the Recording Academy. He posted on his Instagram Stories, using part of his 2019 acceptance speech.

His post read: “All you incredible artists remember this show isn't the facts, it's just the opinion of a group of people [whose] name are kept a secret (literally you can Google it). Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip-hop but this show doesn't dictate s**t in our world.”

Drake vs. The Recording Academy

Drake won the Best Rap Song at the 2019 Grammys for God's Plan. During his acceptance speech, the Canadian rapper said, “I want to let you know that we're playing in an opinion-based sport. Not a factual-based sport. So it's not the NBA where at the end of the year, you're holding a trophy because you made the right decisions or won the games.”

“This is a business where sometimes it's up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed-race kid from Canada has to say or a fly Spanish girl from New York, or a brother from Houston – right there, my brother Travis [Scott],” he added.

Drake continued his speech, “But look, the point is, you've already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you're a hero in your hometown. Look, if there's people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows? You don't need this right there I promise you. You already won.”

The Grammy telecast cut to a commercial, interrupting Drake's speech.

The Grammys vs. Hip-hop and Rap

The rapper was nominated for four trophies for the 66th Grammy Awards: Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Album – all collaborations with 21 Savage. Drake did not submit For All The Dogs, his own solo album. Neither did he submit 2021's Certified Lover Boy and 2022's Honestly, Nevermind.

I think it's safe to say Drake is done with the Grammys. At least he doesn't have beef with Taylor Swift.

Historically speaking, the Recording Academy has not always had the best relationship with hip-hop and rap. The first Grammy for rap was given in 1989. The inaugural recipients, Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, boycotted the ceremonies because the category would not be televised.

They weren't the only ones to do that. In fact, everyone nominated in that category, LL Cool J, Salt N Pepa, J.J. Fad and Kool Moe Dee, chose not to attend and instead filmed an episode of Yo! MTV Raps.

The boycott worked. The following year, the Grammys televised the rap award category. Things have changed since 1989, but that hasn't lessened the repeated stings between the Recording Academy and hip-hop and rap artists.