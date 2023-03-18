Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Drake is a popular actor and rapper who has released some hit tracks including Hotline Bling, God’s Plan, Best I Ever Had, One Dance, and many more. He is a four-time American Music Award winner and a Primetime Emmy Awards nominee. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Drake’s net worth in 2023.

Drake’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $250 million

Drake’s net worth in 2023 is $250 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Drake was born on October 24, 1986 in Toronto, Ontario. He studied in Forest Hill Collegiate Institute before enrolling at Vaughan Road Academy. Given that Drake’s family wasn’t affluent, the actor and singer wanted to improve their lifestyle. In fact, Drake first worked at his grandfather’s factory in Memphis to help make ends meet. As early as 15 years old, Drake already wanted to pursue an acting career which prompted him to stop schooling.

In 2001, Drake made his acting debut in the TV series called Blue Murder. Since that project, Drake would become a fixture in television screens. He appeared in Soul Food, Conviction, Jew Jube Lives, and Best Friend’s Date.

However, Drake’s breakthrough role came when he portrayed basketball star Jimmy Brooks in the TV series Degrassi: The Next Generation. Drake would reprise that role three more times in Jay and Silent Bob Do Degrassi, Degrassi: Minis, and Degrassi Spring Break Movie. According to sources, Drake earned $50,000 annually for the role of Jimmy Brooks. He also won a Young Artist Award for his performance in the show.

After making waves as Jimmy Brooks, Drake tried his hand in rapping. In 2006, Drake kick-started his music career by releasing his first mixtape called Room For Improvement. The mixtape saw 6,000 units sold with Drake earning a little over $304 in royalties. During the same year, he also performed in his first concert. Tasked to open for Ice Cube’s concert at Kool Haus, Drake was paid $100.

Despite the little pay, Drake continued to persevere by releasing mixtapes including Comeback Season and So Far Gone. The latter would become a huge success. The mixtape featured some notable tracks including Best I Ever Had and Successful. In fact, the released mixtape even sparked a bidding war which saw Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment become victorious. While it was initially released as an EP, So Far Gone would win the 2010 Juno Award for Rap Recording of the Year. The mixtape would only be commercially released 10 years later as an album, collecting 47.4 million audio streams.

In 2010, Drake dropped his debut studio album called Thank Me Later. The album would become certified Platinum and topped the charts in Canada and the United States. A year later, Drake followed his hit studio album debut with Take Care, an album that was certified Platinum 6x. Take Care would earn Drake over $2.3 million.

Since then, Drake has released albums that would go on to become certified Platinum at least four times. But among his albums, Drake’s most successful album has been Views, an album he released in 2016. Based on reports, Views would sell around 7.7 million copies worldwide. This allowed Drake to pocket over $5.2 million.

Apart from album sales, as a rapper, Drake also earns from concerts and tours. According to sources, he rakes in at least one million dollars per concert. Furthermore, Drake has also earned over $23 million from Spotify. As of this writing, Drake is the second biggest-selling artist of digital singles in history with 164 million certified units. The only artist who ranks ahead of him is Eminem with 166 million.

While Drake has carved out a successful career in rapping, that hasn’t stopped him from going back to where he started, which is acting. Drake has appeared in projects including The Border, Being Erica, Breakaway, Ice Age: Continental Drift, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, Francesca Farah’s Vlog, and many more. He is set to appear as himself in the TV series Joshua.

Given that Drake is a popular personality, it’s not a surprise that various brands have partnered with the established rapper. Previously, he has worked with brands such as Burger King, Sprite, Whataburger, Apple, and Nike. Among his brand partnerships, his deal with Apple was the most lucrative as it amounted to $19 million.

Although Drake has been busy in the entertainment industry, that hasn’t prevented him from becoming a businessman. He currently serves as the global ambassador for NBA team, the Toronto Raptors. Furthermore, he also released his own luxury whiskey brand called Virginia Black. Virginia Black would go on to sell a total of 30,000 cases in its first year of operation. The whiskey brand also has a huge following base with 55,000 followers on Instagram. On top of these, Drake also launched his own record label called OVO Sound.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Drake’s net worth in 2023?