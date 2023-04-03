There are several different ways that you can handle beef — you can send a text, give the person a call, or, in some cases, you can make a song to call someone out. That last route is the one that Drake recently chose in his new song, “Rescue Me,” in which he used audio from Kim Kardashian to seemingly troll Kanye West ahead of his set at this year’s Dreamville Festival.

SiriusXM’s Sound 42 premiered “Rescue Me,” which samples audio said by Kardashian from the series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The words said by Kardashian are, “I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that,” as Drake continues by singing about luxury and rescuing a damsel.

Drake’s last album Honestly, Nevermind, came out last June and peaked at number one on Billboards Top 200 and is coming off a star-studded performance at this year’s Dreamville Festival where he performed with the likes of GloRilla, Lil Uzi Vert, and 21 Savage. Drake’s upcoming tour, the “It’s All a Blur” tour, will mark the first time in half a decade since he last toured and will kick off on June 16 in New Orleans, Louisiana — one day before a year to the day of the release of Honestly, Nevermind — before wrapping up on September 5 in Glendale, Arizona (dates in Toronto are still to be announced). The tour will take a look back at the last few years and given that he’s released four albums (counting Her Loss) in the last five years, there’s sure to be a lot of new songs and old hits played on the tour.

At the time of this writing, Kanye West has yet to respond with a song of his own. Though don’t be surprised if/when that happens.