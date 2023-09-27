Drake has once again thrilled fans by continuing his trend of inviting celebrities to join him on tour. This time, it was none other than Bow Wow who graced the stage during Drake's Atlanta performance, HipHopDX reports.

The duo made their grand entrance during the second back-to-back show at the State Farm Arena on Tuesday, September 26. As the beginning of Drake's 2012 cult-classic track, “Look What You've Done,” played through the speakers, both rappers descended the arena's stairs, surrounded by ecstatic fans.

Once they reached the stage, Drake took a moment to show his appreciation for Bow Wow's influence on him as a child. He gave a heartfelt shoutout to Bow Wow, expressing his admiration.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Shout out my boy Bow Wow for walking me to stage tonight,” Drake declared. “I gotta say, Atlanta got a lot of legends, but that's somebody who I wanted to be like growing up, so shout out to Bow Wizzle walking me to stage.”

Drake and Bow Wow making that walk tonight in Atlanta. 🔥🔥

pic.twitter.com/hRojBCLFOd — Complex (@Complex) September 27, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by State Farm Arena (@statefarmarena)

This wasn't Drake's only tribute during his Atlanta performances. In a previous show, he paid homage to Takeoff and recognized the significance of the ATL in the music industry. He also acknowledged NBA star Trae Young, Central Cee, and streamer Kai Cenat.

Despite his strong ties to Toronto, Drake has a deep affection for Atlanta and expressed his gratitude for the city during his recent concert at the State Farm Arena.

“Where would any of us be without Atlanta?” he asked the audience. “All the love that you show, all the musicians that you birth, all the contributions that you give — this is hands down the most important place in rap music. You should be very proud of yourselves.”

Drake's Atlanta show, featuring Bow Wow's surprise appearance, left fans buzzing with excitement and appreciation for the hip-hop legends sharing the stage.