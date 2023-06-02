The Golden State Warriors are facing uncertainty this offseason, as the team will likely look different from the 2022 and 2023 iterations when all is said and done. President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers has decided to step down from his post. Klay Thompson is extension-eligible, and Draymond Green can become an unrestricted free agent if he does not exercise his $27 million player option.

The flexibility of the Warriors is limited because they have Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Jordan Poole signed to long term extensions as well. With the new CBA agreement, the addition of the second apron will limit the chances of the Warriors to retain their main core.

If Green decides he wants to get one last bag in the peak of his NBA career, the demand will be at a high level for an outstanding defender and superb leader.

The suitors for Green will be tremendous, but these are the three best organizations for him to land in the offseason.

Draymond Green NBA free agency landing spots

Dallas Mavericks

The first team that comes to mind when analyzing an organization that fills-in the vital tasks of Draymond Green is the Dallas Mavericks. Yes, the Mavs have Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as legendary scorers on their squad, but they lack the sufficient defenders and connectors on their lineup.

The roles are not solidified in Dallas, but that would not be the case if Draymond decides to team up with Doncic and Irving.

The loss of guys like Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson were tough to stomach for Mavs fans, but the Green acquisition would boost the performance of their team again.

Similar to the role of Nikola Jokic or Domantas Sabonis, Green will put Doncic and Irving in better position to rack up buckets, which in turn will increase the confidence of their other teammates because defensive schemes will focus on Dallas' stars.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Phoenix Suns

Following another devastating loss in the Western Conference Semifinals, rumors have been circulating that the Phoenix Suns must alter some of the pieces in their core.

Monty Williams has left the organization, but there are some who feel that Chris Paul and/or Deandre Ayton must be moved in the offseason. If the Suns opt to remodel their roster, Draymond Green would be the perfect complement to Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Green does not need the ball on offense to be effective, and he can focus on his responsibilities in the defensive end of the floor. Furthermore, he can be an effective distributor and initiator in the second unit of Phoenix, which was a massive weakness they possessed in the 2023 postseason.

Green and Durant had beef in the past, but their chemistry and relationship has a solid foundation, which is integral for a move to the Suns to be plausible for Green.

Los Angeles Lakers

How can it not be more obvious and evident that the Los Angeles Lakers is the best destination for Draymond Green if he decides to leave the Bay Area? One of his closest friends and business partner LeBron James is the leader of the squad, who will welcome Green with open arms.

Green, James, and Anthony Davis are part of Klutch Sports, which is a sports agency founded by James' childhood friend Rich Paul.

The personality of Green fits perfectly with the Lakers, along with his incredible relationship with James and Davis. The perimeter shooting can be an issue with three non-shooters on the floor, so Rob Pelinka will need to tweak his roster again.

D'Angelo Russell is an unrestricted free agent, while Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura are restricted free agents, so the Green addition makes sense for the big L.A. splash in the 2023 offseason.