Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Golden State Warriors will not be defending champions this season, and it has many questioning if the dynasty is over in San Francisco. Speculation over the next moves for the Warriors includes what to do with Draymond Green. With that being said, the betting favorite to land Green if he leaves the Warriors is surprisingly not the Los Angeles Lakers, via BetOnline.

As of right now, the Sacramento Kings are the favorite to land Green if he is to leave the Warriors at +300. Following the Warriors are the Los Angeles Clippers at +400, the Phoenix Suns at +500, and the Philadelphia 76ers at +500.

The Kings would certainly be an interesting team to bring him in, especially given the antics between Green and star forward Domantas Sabonis in the postseason. If Green were to become a King, the two stars would have to find a way to resolve their differences.

Out of the three other teams, the Suns would probably be the most intriguing with the turmoil already going on within the organization. The firing of Monty Williams implies that Matt Ishbia is taking the reins of all operations, and it would be curious to see if he would want to bring in someone as polarizing as Draymond Green.

Regardless of the odds, the likelihood that Green does leave the Warriors seems to be pretty low. He has made it clear that he wants to play with the Warriors and the core of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for the rest of his career; Green will certainly be trying to find a way to return if the Warriors brass is on the same page.