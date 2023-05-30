A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Golden State Warriors made headlines on Tuesday after it was revealed that soon-to-be former president and general manager Bob Myers has decided to step down from his post. Myers will be leaving the Dubs organization after 12 highly successful years with the team. Naturally, the attention has now turned to who will replace the 48-year-old in this high-profile position for the Warriors.

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Mike Dunleavy Jr. as Myers’ potential replacement. The former NBA player is currently the vice president of basketball operations for the Warriors, making him a logical internal choice for the new job opening. For his part, Myers has nothing but support for Dunleavy as his potential successor:

“If that’s what he wants to do, he’ll be great,” Myers said, via NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. “… He would be fantastic if that’s the choice.”

Dunleavy will obviously have some big shoes to fill if he does end up becoming the team’s new president and/or general manager. One of his biggest tasks will be dealing with the players within the team, with perhaps none more significant than Dubs talisman Draymond Green. According to Myers, he would be more than willing to assist Dunleavy with the gargantuan task of having to manage Green on a day-to-day basis:

“I told him I’ll help with Draymond,” Myers said with a laugh, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Myers was obviously joking when he said this, but there is some truth behind the jab. Draymond Green is one of the most polarizing personalities in the NBA today, and it’s no secret that he’s not exactly the perfect player — both on and off the court. It goes without saying that dealing with him will be a major task for whoever ends up taking on Myers’ soon-to-be vacated role.